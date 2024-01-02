en English
Life After ‘Counting On’: Duggar Family Members Choose Different Paths

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Life After 'Counting On': Duggar Family Members Choose Different Paths

The Duggar family has always been a subject of public fascination, thanks to their presence on TLC’s ‘Counting On.’ However, ever since the show was cancelled due to Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges, the family members have taken distinct paths in dealing with their public personas. While some have continued to engage with their followers, others have chosen a life away from the limelight.

Life After ‘Counting On’

Jessa Seewald, Jill Dillard, and Jinger Vuolo have maintained their public image by creating independent content for their followers. In contrast, Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren Swanson, have opted for a more private life. Despite their withdrawal from social media, they are still visible in family events and photos shared by James Duggar on Instagram.

Secret Additions to the Duggar Clan

Interestingly, these shared pictures hint at a growing family for Josiah and Lauren. They welcomed their first child, Bella, in 2019, who was featured in ‘Counting On.’ A second child, presumably a girl named Daisy, is believed to have been born in March 2022. Recent family photos suggest a third child, speculated to be a boy born in May 2023. However, no official confirmation has been provided by the couple.

James Duggar’s Social Media Presence

James Duggar, after a hiatus, resurfaced on social media in December 2023. He continues to share glimpses of the Duggar family, including a family photo that showcases Lauren and Josiah’s children. However, he has removed his YouTube content for unspecified reasons. His posts have drawn both appreciation and criticism from fans.

In the midst of this, other members of the Duggar family are also making headlines. Whether it’s Jim Bob and Michelle’s nephew, Tyler Hutchins, moving out, or speculations around Amy Duggar’s pregnancy, the Duggars continue to captivate the public’s attention even after ‘Counting On.’

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

