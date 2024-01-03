en English
Business

Lido DAO Faces Lawsuit Over Unregistered Securities; Ripple’s XRP Set to Surge

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:46 pm EST
Lido DAO Faces Lawsuit Over Unregistered Securities; Ripple’s XRP Set to Surge

A lawsuit, known as Samuels v. Lido DAO, et al., No. 3:23-cv-6492, has been filed against Lido DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization, and its partners, including AH Capital Management, LLC; Paradigm Operations, LP; Dragonfly Digital Management, LLC; and Robot Ventures, LP. The legal action is being processed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Allegations of Unregistered Securities

The lawsuit alleges that Lido DAO and its partners offered and sold LDO tokens, considered unregistered securities, in violation of the Securities Act of 1933. The legal action represents a putative class of individuals who purchased LDO tokens on or after December 17, 2022, seeking rescission and damages for the class members.

Current Holders and Proposed Class

Those who purchased LDO tokens since the specified date are considered members of the proposed class. However, the court has not yet certified a class. The notice clarifies that potential class members are not represented by counsel unless they retain one.

Lead Plaintiff Selection

The selection of a lead plaintiff, who will represent the class members, requires motion papers to be filed with the court within 60 days from the publication of the notice. This moves the legal action one step closer to resolution, with the potential to impact the decentralized finance space significantly.

In other cryptocurrency news, analyst Myles G Investments forecasts a notable upturn in the price of Ripple’s XRP, positioning it as the standout coin of 2024. Despite the current legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which hinders Ripple and XRP from realizing their full potential, Myles anticipates the lawsuit’s resolution this year. He also highlights that Ripple is preparing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), potentially attracting billions of dollars to the company.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

