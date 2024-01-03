License Renewal Regulations in 2024: A Guide for Missouri and Kansas Residents

As 2024 dawns, residents of Missouri and Kansas are urged to be vigilant about their driver’s license expiration dates and renewal procedures. In Missouri, drivers enjoy a six-month grace period following their license expiration to renew without any tests. Yet, those who miss this window face a series of examinations, including written, vision, road sign recognition, and driving skills tests at a local Missouri examination station. The consequence of driving with an expired license can be hefty fines.

Missouri’s Renewal Process and Fees

The process of license renewal in Missouri involves an applicable fee, which fluctuates based on the type of license. The residents aged between 21 to 69 are required to renew their licenses every six years, whereas those aged 20 or younger and 70 or older must renew every three years.

Kansas’ License Renewal Regulations

Meanwhile, in Kansas, there exists a more lenient one-year period to renew an expired license before being required to retake the vision, written, and driving tests. Similar to Missouri, the Kansas Department of Revenue warns of potential fines for driving with an expired license.

Renewal Frequency in Kansas

Kansas residents aged 21-65 are mandated to renew their licenses every six years, while those younger than 21 or older than 65 must do so every four years.

