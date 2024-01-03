en English
Transportation

License Renewal Regulations in 2024: A Guide for Missouri and Kansas Residents

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:18 pm EST
License Renewal Regulations in 2024: A Guide for Missouri and Kansas Residents

As 2024 dawns, residents of Missouri and Kansas are urged to be vigilant about their driver’s license expiration dates and renewal procedures. In Missouri, drivers enjoy a six-month grace period following their license expiration to renew without any tests. Yet, those who miss this window face a series of examinations, including written, vision, road sign recognition, and driving skills tests at a local Missouri examination station. The consequence of driving with an expired license can be hefty fines.

Missouri’s Renewal Process and Fees

The process of license renewal in Missouri involves an applicable fee, which fluctuates based on the type of license. The residents aged between 21 to 69 are required to renew their licenses every six years, whereas those aged 20 or younger and 70 or older must renew every three years.

Kansas’ License Renewal Regulations

Meanwhile, in Kansas, there exists a more lenient one-year period to renew an expired license before being required to retake the vision, written, and driving tests. Similar to Missouri, the Kansas Department of Revenue warns of potential fines for driving with an expired license.

Renewal Frequency in Kansas

Kansas residents aged 21-65 are mandated to renew their licenses every six years, while those younger than 21 or older than 65 must do so every four years.

Concurrently, in regions like New York, it is emphasized to have a REAL ID and to verify all details on the license during renewal. The renewal notice will include key information such as the renewal date, total fee, and age requirements. Both online and offline renewal options are accessible, with specified criteria that must be met. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has also initiated an awareness campaign on traffic safety laws that came into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, encompassing a wide range of topics from vehicle registration to zero-emission school buses.

