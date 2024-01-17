Library Turns Warming Center Amid Frigid Temperatures in Morgan County

As winter tightens its icy grip on Morgan County, Colorado, the East Morgan County Library District emerges as a beacon of warmth and relief for those grappling with frigid temperatures. The library, traditionally a hub for books, movies, and community programs, is extending its warmth to the residents during this period of severe cold.

More Than Just Books

While the library remains a treasure trove for book lovers and movie enthusiasts, its role extends beyond the literary and cinematic realms, particularly during the winter. It shades under its roof those seeking refuge from the biting cold, thereby becoming a makeshift warming center.

Challenges Amid the Chill

The library's commitment to serving the community remains undeterred despite the challenging weather. However, residents should be prepared for occasional disruptions in the coming month. The cause: ongoing construction work on the library's roof and skylights.

Staying Connected

Residents are encouraged to stay updated with the library's schedule and services. They can reach out to the library for more details or visit the premises. But the library's efforts alone may not completely address the community's needs during harsh weather conditions.

The plight of the homeless, especially during such severe weather, remains a pressing issue. In neighboring Morgan County, Alabama, the homeless are left exposed to deadly temperatures due to a lack of warming centers and overnight stays. The only available shelter, Hand Across Decatur (HAD), struggles to accommodate the unhoused population. Sue Terell, the director of HAD, encapsulates the scenario by expressing the difficulties in assisting the homeless when weather conditions are unbearable.

As the cold weather intensifies, the need for more warming centers across the region becomes increasingly apparent, highlighting the importance of community resources like the East Morgan County Library District. The library's efforts underscore an urgent call to action for other communities to open their doors and extend their warmth during these freezing times.