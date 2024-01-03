en English
Librarian Wins Lawsuit After Being Fired for Refusing to Ban Books

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:49 pm EST
Librarian Wins Lawsuit After Being Fired for Refusing to Ban Books

In a landmark case in Erie, Colorado, a librarian, Brooky Parks, has been vindicated by the Colorado Civil Rights Commission after she was terminated for refusing to ban books. Her dismissal came on the heels of launching an anti-racism workshop and a book club focused on LGBTQ-themed books, which faced a barrage of complaints from local parents. The termination was enacted after the library board passed a policy discouraging ‘controversial events.’

Legal Battle and Settlement

Parks, who cherished her job at the High Plains Library District as her dream job, did not let the situation deter her. She filed a discrimination complaint with the Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Colorado State Civil Rights Commission, and pursued a lawsuit against her former employer. Her fight for justice bore fruit when the Colorado Civil Rights Commission found her firing to be illegal discrimination. The library district settled the lawsuit for $250,000 before it went to court.

Policy Changes and New Beginnings

As a direct result of Parks’ legal settlement, the library made necessary policy changes to support inclusive and diverse programming. Parks has since found employment at an academic library at the University of Denver. But the implications of her case extend far beyond her personal victory. The American Library Association has noted a record number of attempts to ban or censor books, particularly those dealing with racial or LGBTQ issues.

Similar Challenges Nationwide

Librarians in other states, such as Texas and Wyoming, are also facing similar challenges and terminations. In a recent development, a federal judge in Iowa temporarily blocked key parts of a law that bans some books from school libraries and forbids teachers from discussing LGBTQ+ issues. The law, which was set to take effect on January 1, was blocked due to its broad nature and lack of clarity. This decision is being hailed as a significant victory for anti-censorship, recognizing the infringement of First Amendment rights and the unprecedented scope of the bill.

The wave of book banning and censorship in libraries across the United States is a disturbing trend. Yet, the victory of Brooky Parks signifies a beacon of hope for librarians and educators nationwide, emphasizing the importance of free speech, diversity, and inclusivity in our public libraries.

Education Human Rights United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

