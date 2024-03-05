Liberty University Hit with Record $14M Fine for Unreported Campus Crimes under Clery Act

Liberty University has been hit with a staggering $14 million fine by the U.S. Department of Education for failing to report crimes on its Lynchburg campus, including sexual assaults, marking the largest penalty ever under the Clery Act. This law mandates federally funded colleges and universities to compile and disclose crime data to ensure campus safety. The fine significantly surpasses the previous record of $4.5 million imposed on Michigan State University in 2019.

Historical Context and Investigation Findings

For years, Liberty University boasted one of the safest campuses in the nation. However, federal investigators uncovered a contrasting reality where the institution discouraged crime reporting and lacked essential crime documentation. This revelation came after reports by The Washington Post and USA Today, highlighting the discrepancy between the university's claims and the preliminary findings of the investigation. Prior to Liberty University, Michigan State University held the record for the largest Clery Act fine due to its inadequate response to sexual assault complaints against Larry Nassar, a campus sports doctor.

Financial Implications and University Response

While the $14 million fine represents only a minor fraction of Liberty University's operating revenues, which amounted to $1.2 billion in fiscal year 2022, the implications of Clery Act violations extend beyond financial penalties. According to Abigail Boyer from the Clery Center, the fines also reflect on how institutions are publicly perceived in terms of student safety and well-being. Liberty University, amid lawsuits alleging mishandling of sexual assault cases, had initially faced a preliminary fine of $37.5 million. In response to the Department of Education's findings, the university highlighted "significant errors, misstatements, and unsupported conclusions" in the preliminary report, emphasizing their commitment to campus safety improvements.

Liberty's Ongoing Efforts and Legal Challenges

In the wake of legal challenges and scrutiny over its handling of sexual assault allegations, Liberty University has undertaken extensive measures to enhance campus security and address incidents of sexual harassment or violence more effectively. The university has invested over $8.5 million in security upgrades and has increased the availability of licensed mental health providers for counseling. Additionally, Liberty is revising its amnesty policy to ensure that victims of sexual harassment or assault are not discouraged from reporting due to fear of honor code violations. This comes after the university's controversial separation from former president Jerry Falwell Jr., adding to the institution's tumultuous period.