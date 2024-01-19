Liberty Specialty Markets Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Liberty Specialty Markets (LSM), a division of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, has made significant appointments to its leadership team with immediate effect. Ronald Bolaos has been appointed as Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO), and Manuel Moreno has been named President of LSM for the United States and Latin America. Both executives will continue to operate from Miami, signifying LSM's commitment to its operations in those regions.

Roles and Responsibilities

As the new CUO, Ronald Bolaos will report to Matthew Moore, President of Underwriting, Global Risk Solutions, and Phil Hobbs, President and Managing Director, LSM. Bolaos brings a wealth of experience in underwriting and leadership roles to the table. His primary responsibility will be to enhance underwriting performance across LSM's product range. He will leverage global resources to address the complex risk requirements of clients and brokers, thereby reinforcing LSM's commitment to customer-centric service.

Manuel Moreno, while assuming his new role as President of LSM for the US and Latin America, will retain his previous position as CUO for the region. This dual role underlines Moreno's significant contributions to the company and his deep understanding of the diverse regional market. He will report to Bolaos and Hobbs, focusing on sustaining LSM's high performance and forging new partnerships in the region.

Executive Acumen and Success

Phil Hobbs, speaking about the appointments, commended the leadership qualities and technical acumen of both Bolaos and Moreno. He attributed the success of LSM's US and Latin America business since 2020 to Bolaos and recognized Moreno for his exceptional underwriting results. These appointments, Hobbs stated, are a testament to LSM's dedication to serving their partners effectively and a reflection of the company's faith in the capabilities of its in-house talent.