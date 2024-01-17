Liberty Bankers Insurance Group Appoints John Blocher as New Vice President, Actuary, and Chief Risk Officer

Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG), a renowned player in the insurance industry, announced the appointment of John Blocher as the Vice President, Actuary, and Chief Risk Officer on January 17, 2024. Blocher, boasting a wealth of expertise and experience in the field, is set to bring significant value to LBIG's operations.

John Blocher's Journey to LBIG

Prior to his appointment at LBIG, Blocher held the position of Senior Actuary at Mass Mutual Ascend. His experience also encompasses a tenure as the Director of Enterprise Risk Management at Security Benefit, along with various roles related to valuation, capital management, and reinsurance for annuity, life, and health business lines. This diverse background equips him with the necessary skills to navigate LBIG's complex risk landscape.

An Active Contributor to the Actuarial Community

Beyond his professional roles, Blocher is also a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries. His commitment to the actuarial profession extends to active participation in exam committees for the Society of Actuaries and various committees for the American Academy of Actuaries. This involvement underscores his dedication to not only his personal career development but also the advancement of the profession as a whole.

About Liberty Bankers Insurance Group

With its headquarters in Dallas, Texas, LBIG is an insurance conglomerate that includes American Benefit Life Insurance Company, American Monumental Life Insurance Company, Capitol Life Insurance Company, and Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company. The company has been rated A- Excellent by AM Best, a testament to its stability and commitment to providing a comprehensive range of insurance products. The addition of Blocher to the team reinforces LBIG's commitment to maintaining a strong risk management framework, thereby ensuring the continued delivery of reliable insurance solutions to its clients.