en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Lia Ocampo’s ‘We Love Flying’ Inspires Children to Dream Big and Explore Aviation

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
Lia Ocampo’s ‘We Love Flying’ Inspires Children to Dream Big and Explore Aviation

Embodying the dreams of soaring high and exploring the world, Filipino-American author Lia Ocampo released a new children’s book titled ‘We Love Flying: How to Inspire Kids to Follow Their Dreams to Fly’. This inspiring narrative, imbued with interactive elements, aims to stimulate the minds of young readers, encouraging them to delve into the world of aviation and global exploration.

Inspiring Future Aviators and World Travelers

The book features characters Drake and Shanel, dreamers who aspire to become a pilot and travel the world, respectively. Through their stories, Ocampo seeks to instill a sense of ambition and possibility in her readers. The book goes beyond a simple narrative, incorporating engaging activities like coloring and a guessing game about global destinations. This immersive reading experience is designed to capture the imagination, fostering a love for flying and traveling.

Previous Works and Current Recognition

The release of ‘We Love Flying’ follows Ocampo’s previous book ‘What We Know for Sure: Inspirational Stories of Filipino Special Immigrants in America in the US and the Philippines’, which also serves as a testament to her dedication towards creating uplifting content. Her commitment to sharing inspiring stories with a diverse audience remains evident in her latest work.

Availability and Future Endeavors

The book is available for purchase on her official website and Barnes & Noble. Barnes & Noble, in particular, has highlighted the book as a resource for both children and adults to foster a passion for flying and traveling. As Ocampo continues to inspire her readers through her writing, the anticipation for her future endeavors builds, with many looking forward to what she will bring to the literary scene next.

0
Aviation Education United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
15 mins ago
Kempegowda International Airport Witnesses Significant Surge in Passenger Traffic in 2023
The year 2023 marked a notable upswing in passenger traffic for Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, with a total footfall of 37.2 million passengers. This significant surge, a 35.3% increase compared to the previous year, indicates a robust recovery in air travel following the global pandemic’s downturn. Domestic Travel Spearheads Growth Breaking down the numbers, of
Kempegowda International Airport Witnesses Significant Surge in Passenger Traffic in 2023
Inside Look at Boeing's Special Panel Installation and Ensuing Regulatory Oversight
4 hours ago
Inside Look at Boeing's Special Panel Installation and Ensuing Regulatory Oversight
Safety Concerns Raised as Water Leaks from Overhead Bins on Air India Flight
4 hours ago
Safety Concerns Raised as Water Leaks from Overhead Bins on Air India Flight
NOTAM Issued for Kwajalein Atoll: Safety Concerns Over Radiation Hazard
16 mins ago
NOTAM Issued for Kwajalein Atoll: Safety Concerns Over Radiation Hazard
Mumbai Air Show 2024: Navigating Through Traffic Regulations and Flight Advisories
2 hours ago
Mumbai Air Show 2024: Navigating Through Traffic Regulations and Flight Advisories
Delta Air Lines' Revised Earnings Forecast Causes Stock Price Decline
3 hours ago
Delta Air Lines' Revised Earnings Forecast Causes Stock Price Decline
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Upsets
16 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Upsets
M T Vasudevan Nair Challenges Hero Worship in Politics at Literature Festival
21 seconds
M T Vasudevan Nair Challenges Hero Worship in Politics at Literature Festival
San Antonio Spurs Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Clash
35 seconds
San Antonio Spurs Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Clash
Philadelphia 76ers Triumph Over Sacramento Kings: A Tale of Superior Strategy and Performance
43 seconds
Philadelphia 76ers Triumph Over Sacramento Kings: A Tale of Superior Strategy and Performance
Baylor Red Raiders Triumph Over McCallie; Heritage Teams Also Secure Victories
53 seconds
Baylor Red Raiders Triumph Over McCallie; Heritage Teams Also Secure Victories
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Basketball Matches
1 min
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Basketball Matches
Golden State Warriors Outshoot Chicago Bulls in High-Scoring Clash
2 mins
Golden State Warriors Outshoot Chicago Bulls in High-Scoring Clash
Minnesota Dominates Portland in Convincing 116-93 Basketball Victory
2 mins
Minnesota Dominates Portland in Convincing 116-93 Basketball Victory
L.A. Clippers Triumph over Memphis Grizzlies in High-Scoring NBA Game
2 mins
L.A. Clippers Triumph over Memphis Grizzlies in High-Scoring NBA Game
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app