Lia Ocampo’s ‘We Love Flying’ Inspires Children to Dream Big and Explore Aviation

Embodying the dreams of soaring high and exploring the world, Filipino-American author Lia Ocampo released a new children’s book titled ‘We Love Flying: How to Inspire Kids to Follow Their Dreams to Fly’. This inspiring narrative, imbued with interactive elements, aims to stimulate the minds of young readers, encouraging them to delve into the world of aviation and global exploration.

Inspiring Future Aviators and World Travelers

The book features characters Drake and Shanel, dreamers who aspire to become a pilot and travel the world, respectively. Through their stories, Ocampo seeks to instill a sense of ambition and possibility in her readers. The book goes beyond a simple narrative, incorporating engaging activities like coloring and a guessing game about global destinations. This immersive reading experience is designed to capture the imagination, fostering a love for flying and traveling.

Previous Works and Current Recognition

The release of ‘We Love Flying’ follows Ocampo’s previous book ‘What We Know for Sure: Inspirational Stories of Filipino Special Immigrants in America in the US and the Philippines’, which also serves as a testament to her dedication towards creating uplifting content. Her commitment to sharing inspiring stories with a diverse audience remains evident in her latest work.

Availability and Future Endeavors

The book is available for purchase on her official website and Barnes & Noble. Barnes & Noble, in particular, has highlighted the book as a resource for both children and adults to foster a passion for flying and traveling. As Ocampo continues to inspire her readers through her writing, the anticipation for her future endeavors builds, with many looking forward to what she will bring to the literary scene next.