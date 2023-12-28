LGBTQ Education and Support: A Community Divided in Placer County

A cultural and political conflict, intensely centered on LGBTQ issues and education, is currently taking shape in Placer County, California. At the heart of this conflict is Pastor Casey Tinnin, the leader of a congregational church in Loomis, who is openly gay. Recognizing the need for an inclusive space for LGBTQ youth, Tinnin has established a secular support group named the Landing Spot. Holding monthly meetings in local libraries and public schools, the group seeks to offer validation, mentorship, and support to LGBTQ youth, presenting them with positive role models and empathetic adults who share similar experiences.

The Controversy Ignites

However, Tinnin’s commendable efforts have recently come under fire from Project Veritas, a right-wing group known for its controversial sting operations. The group released a video alleging that Tinnin was engaging in discussions about sexual identity and gender with young people, supposedly without the knowledge or consent of their parents. The video, regardless of its credibility, ignited an outcry from parents and local conservatives, leading to demands for school districts to sever ties with the Landing Spot.

A Broader Debate

This incident does not stand in isolation, but is part of a broader, ongoing debate in Placer County concerning LGBTQ issues in schools. This includes contentious discussions about curriculum content and the rights of parents in relation to their children’s gender identities. The Loomis area, which is largely conservative, has been experiencing a cultural shift due to the arrival of young families with more progressive values. The creation of programs to support LGBTQ youth, such as the Landing Spot, has consequently sparked intense debates and clashes.

Reflecting a National Debate

In many ways, Placer County’s conflicts are a microcosm of larger national debates that have been influencing local and state politics across the United States. The issues at stake— from the visibility and rights of LGBTQ youth in schools to the role of parents in the discussion of gender and sexual identity— are not unique to Placer County. Rather, they are part of a wider dialogue about the place of LGBTQ individuals in society, a dialogue that is marked by both progress and backlash, acceptance and resistance.