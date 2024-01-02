LGBTQ+ Community Gains Gun Ownership Amid Hate Crimes and Legislation

In a show of resilience and self-empowerment, the LGBTQ+ community is witnessing a burgeoning interest in gun ownership. This movement comes in response to a disturbing escalation in hate crimes and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. Rainbow Reload, an LGBTQ+ gun group based in New Hampshire, has made national headlines, illustrating the growing trend.

Founded by a trans woman named Finley Smith, Rainbow Reload aims to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ gun owners to hone their skills and learn about firearms. Despite facing harsh criticism and even death threats following a negative feature on Tucker Carlson’s show, the group has seen their support grow. Its resilience has led to the establishment of new chapters in Tennessee and Vermont. Emphasizing safety and skill development, Rainbow Reload attracts around 20 new members at its monthly meetups and boasts over 100 members on Discord.

Threat Perception Fuels Gun Ownership

Sociologist Thatcher Combs, who researched LGBTQ+ gun ownership at the University of Texas at Austin, links this rising interest to the trans community’s growing sense of threat. The Pink Pistols, the country’s largest LGBTQ+ gun club, echoes this sentiment, reporting a surge in membership due to violent attacks on gay clubs and discriminatory legislation. FBI statistics reveal a substantial increase in hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity, further fueling the drive for self-protection. According to Department of Justice data, violence against lesbian or gay people is more than double the rate for straight individuals.

The year 2023 saw the introduction of more than 725 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in U.S. state legislatures, doubling the figures from the previous year. Faced with these unsettling statistics, individuals from the LGBTQ+ community, including a trans man who turned to firearms for self-defense, view gun ownership as an emergency tool for protection. Rainbow Reload is challenging the anti-gun stance of many progressive groups, underscoring the importance of self-protection for queer individuals.