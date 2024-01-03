en English
LG Unveils High-Capacity Smart Washer/Dryer: A Revolution in Laundry Routine

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
LG Unveils High-Capacity Smart Washer/Dryer: A Revolution in Laundry Routine

In the world of smart home technology, LG Electronics has launched an innovative product that’s poised to revolutionize laundry routines. The LG 5.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart WashComboTM, a high-capacity all-in-one washer/dryer, is designed with the power to handle hefty items such as a king-size comforter with ease while maintaining a whisper-quiet operation.

Introducing the Smart WashComboTM

The Smart WashComboTM, model WM6998HBA, is a marvel of modern engineering and design. It combines advanced Inverter HeatPumpTM technology and Direct Drive Motor to offer a wash and dry cycle in under two hours. This feature eliminates the hassle of transferring clothes between machines — a game-changer in the world of laundry.

Beyond its efficient operation, the unit also shines in energy conservation, using up to 60% less energy compared to traditional machines. This efficiency doesn’t compromise its performance – the machine also comes equipped with TurboWashTM360°, ensuring faster cleaning of larger loads.

SmartThinQTM Technology and More

One of the significant highlights of the Smart WashComboTM is its compatibility with LG’s SmartThinQTM Technology. This technology enables users to remotely control and monitor the machine using a dedicated mobile app or voice commands via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. The app provides real-time progress alerts, Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting, and even the ability to receive future feature updates.

Automatic Systems and a Reliable Warranty

Notably, the machine includes an ezDispense system for automatic detergent and softener dispensing and an ezLintFilter for easy lint removal. It also leverages AI to detect fabric type, load size, and soil level and adjusts the cycle accordingly, ensuring optimal care for every garment.

The Smart WashComboTM also comes with a 10-year warranty on its Direct Drive Motor, assuring buyers of its longevity and reliability. Priced at $2,999, the product will be available for purchase on LG.com starting January 4, 2024.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

