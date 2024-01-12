en English
Automotive

LG Electronics Powers Up EV Infrastructure with New Charging Station Factory in U.S

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:33 pm EST
In a significant leap forward for the evolving automotive industry, LG Electronics has inaugurated its first electric vehicle (EV) charging station factory in the United States. Situated in Fort Worth, Texas, the factory marks a major expansion in LG’s operations and a commitment to the burgeoning EV market, underlining the broader trend of tech companies investing in the transition to electric mobility.

Boosting the EV Infrastructure

The 100,000-square-foot plant is designed to assemble EV charging stations, with an annual capacity of 12,000 units. Initial production will focus on Level 2 AC chargers, with plans to expand to Level 3 DC chargers in due course. Notably, the facility will operate on 100% green power, emphasizing LG’s sustainability ethos. The factory is expected to contribute significantly to the local economy through job creation and enhancing manufacturing capabilities within the U.S.

A Pivotal Role in EV Adoption

The new charging station factory is set to play a pivotal role in promoting the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. By catering to different EV models and charging needs, LG aims to improve accessibility to charging infrastructure, a key factor influencing consumer choice towards electric vehicles. The company plans to differentiate its EV chargers by offering owner-operated chargers, backed by a US-wide network of sales, customer support, and technical maintenance teams.

Eye on Future Expansion

LG Electronics, which entered the EV charging sector by acquiring South Korean EV charger provider AppleMango in 2022, sees the EV charger business as a growth engine for its future. With the goal of becoming a leader in the EV charging business globally, the tech giant aims to compete in a fast-growing market dominated by companies like ChargePoint Holdings and Tesla. Moreover, LG anticipates benefiting from the Biden administration’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program (NEVI) to build out a national network of public EV chargers in the U.S. The chargers produced at the Fort Worth factory are slated for sale in North America, with plans to expand globally in the future.

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

