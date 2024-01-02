Lexington Manor’s History Brought to Life: An Unprecedented Digitization Initiative

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society, in a collaborative effort with St. Mary’s County Government, has triumphantly brought the Lexington Manor Oral History Collection into the digital realm. This treasure trove of eight interviews with former residents is now available to the public on the Historical Society’s website. Lexington Park and Lexington Manor, which housed civilian contractors during and after World War II, are viewed by historians as early examples of modern community planning within the county. They play a significant role in Southern Maryland’s narrative of affordable housing.

Digitization: A Window into the Past

The digitization of this collection is a key component of the ‘Through Countian Eyes’ oral history and online exhibition project. This initiative aims to digitize and present multiple oral history collections coupled with online exhibits that provide historical context. The goal is not only to preserve these priceless narratives for posterity but also to make them accessible to a wider audience, thereby connecting current residents with their historical roots.

Future Endeavors and Community Engagement

The project is set to release additional exhibits throughout 2024, promising a steady stream of historical insights in the coming months. The St. Mary’s County Government has expressed its pride in preserving and sharing local history, encouraging community members to engage with the collection online. This initiative serves as a testament to the undeniable power of digital technology in making history come alive.

The Legacy of Lexington Manor

Lexington Manor stands as a significant chapter in Southern Maryland’s affordable housing history. The oral histories collected provide invaluable insights into the lives and experiences of the residents, painting a vivid picture of the community in its heyday. The digitization of the Lexington Manor Oral History Collection is more than just a preservation effort—it is an invitation to connect with the past and understand our roots, helping us to shape our future with empathy and wisdom.