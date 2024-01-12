Lexington, Kentucky Targets Extraterrestrial Audience with Unique Tourism Campaign

In an unprecedented move, Lexington, Kentucky, often dubbed the ‘horse capital of the world,’ has embarked on an innovative tourism campaign, ‘Hey Aliens! Look at Lexington.’ This campaign, unlike anything seen before, targets potential extraterrestrial visitors with the allure of the city’s attractions. The campaign’s centerpiece is a specially coded message, transmitted to TRAPPIST-1, a dwarf star approximately 40 light years away, believed to house potentially habitable rocky planets.

Interstellar Invitation

The extraordinary message, sanctioned by the Federal Aviation Administration, was dispatched using an infrared laser. It contains a coded bitmap providing details about its origin and intent. It also features vivid images of Lexington’s landscape and a captivating recording by local blues musician Tee Dee Young. The bitmap is a microcosm of life elements, encapsulating Lexington’s appeal through representations of the city’s landscape and the molecular structures of water, bourbon, and dopamine.

A Collective Endeavor

For this pioneering project, local scientists, scholars, and tourism officials came together, showcasing a unique blend of scientific curiosity and promotion of local culture. To build on the excitement, the city’s tourism website now hosts a countdown to the message’s arrival at TRAPPIST-1. It also offers a humorous touch with travel tips for any potential alien visitors planning a trip to Lexington.

Communicating Beyond Earth

While the campaign maintains a light-hearted tone, it is reflective of a deeper, longstanding human quest to communicate with potential life beyond our world. This endeavor dates back to a 1962 Soviet transmission to Venus. Lexington’s campaign stands out as possibly the first official tourism initiative directed toward space. Amid the excitement, some scientists have raised concerns about alerting potentially hostile extraterrestrial civilizations to Earth’s existence. Others counter this by pointing out Earth’s signals have been leaking into space for decades, potentially alerting extraterrestrial life of our presence.