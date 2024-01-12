en English
Science & Technology

Lexington, Kentucky Targets Extraterrestrial Audience with Unique Tourism Campaign

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:37 pm EST
In an unprecedented move, Lexington, Kentucky, often dubbed the ‘horse capital of the world,’ has embarked on an innovative tourism campaign, ‘Hey Aliens! Look at Lexington.’ This campaign, unlike anything seen before, targets potential extraterrestrial visitors with the allure of the city’s attractions. The campaign’s centerpiece is a specially coded message, transmitted to TRAPPIST-1, a dwarf star approximately 40 light years away, believed to house potentially habitable rocky planets.

Interstellar Invitation

The extraordinary message, sanctioned by the Federal Aviation Administration, was dispatched using an infrared laser. It contains a coded bitmap providing details about its origin and intent. It also features vivid images of Lexington’s landscape and a captivating recording by local blues musician Tee Dee Young. The bitmap is a microcosm of life elements, encapsulating Lexington’s appeal through representations of the city’s landscape and the molecular structures of water, bourbon, and dopamine.

A Collective Endeavor

For this pioneering project, local scientists, scholars, and tourism officials came together, showcasing a unique blend of scientific curiosity and promotion of local culture. To build on the excitement, the city’s tourism website now hosts a countdown to the message’s arrival at TRAPPIST-1. It also offers a humorous touch with travel tips for any potential alien visitors planning a trip to Lexington.

Communicating Beyond Earth

While the campaign maintains a light-hearted tone, it is reflective of a deeper, longstanding human quest to communicate with potential life beyond our world. This endeavor dates back to a 1962 Soviet transmission to Venus. Lexington’s campaign stands out as possibly the first official tourism initiative directed toward space. Amid the excitement, some scientists have raised concerns about alerting potentially hostile extraterrestrial civilizations to Earth’s existence. Others counter this by pointing out Earth’s signals have been leaking into space for decades, potentially alerting extraterrestrial life of our presence.

Science & Technology Travel & Tourism United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

