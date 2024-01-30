Lewiston Vigil Honors Victims of Human Trafficking, Highlights Ongoing Fight

In the heart of Lewiston, Maine, under the watchful gaze of the evening sky, a vigil came to life. A sea of faces, etched with the resolve to make a difference, gathered to mark Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The event, organized by the local non-profit, Safe Voices, bore witness to an intriguing blend of local advocates, community members, and representatives from diverse organizations, all united in their mission to honor victims of human trafficking and acknowledge the ongoing efforts to combat this deplorable issue within the community.

Voices from the Frontline

Among the many participants at the vigil were two noteworthy individuals - Tricia Grant, a survivor of trafficking from Just Love Worldwide, and Nathan Walsh, the Assistant District Attorney for Androscoggin County. Walsh, who serves as the district's human trafficking prosecutor, lent his voice and perspective to the event, reinforcing the crucial role of the judicial system in this fight.

Grant, on the other hand, embodied the strength and resilience inherent in those who have lived through the horrors of trafficking. Her presence served as a stark reminder of the human lives impacted by this issue and the potential for survival and recovery.

Shedding Light on the Fight Against Human Trafficking

Elise Johansen, the Executive Director of Safe Voices, emphasized that the vigil's purpose extended beyond honoring the victims. It was a stage to highlight the relentless battle against human trafficking that rages on every day. Organizations like Safe Voices and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services work closely with law enforcement and community members, providing support to victims while brainstorming creative solutions to aid those in need.

The recent legislative development in Maine - the decriminalization of sex-selling while keeping sex-buying illegal - was spotlighted as a beneficial move for anti-trafficking efforts. This shift in policy underscores the refocusing of blame onto the buyers, thereby providing survivors with a safer environment to seek help.

Resources and Future Concerns

Advocates like Jessica Kennagh didn't shy away from acknowledging the importance of resources such as the Victims of Crime Act funds. These funds play a pivotal role in maintaining programs like Safe Voices. With the looming potential loss of such funding, there was a palpable concern about the future of anti-trafficking initiatives and the impact on those they assist.

The vigil, while a moment of reflection and honor, was also a testament to the power of community partnerships and the continuous search for ways to assist individuals affected by trafficking. It served to remind everyone that the fight against human trafficking is a shared responsibility - one that requires collective effort, resources, and unwavering commitment.