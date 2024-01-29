Lewiston Tribune Honored: A Beacon of Local Journalism and Business Excellence

The herald of local journalism, the Lewiston Tribune, has been bestowed with the distinguished 'Large Business of the Year' award for 2023 by the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce. This recognition underscores the Tribune's unwavering commitment to independent journalism and innovative diversification strategies, even amidst industry headwinds.

Championing Local Journalism

Owned by Nathan Alford's family and its employees for an impressive 131 years, the Lewiston Tribune has stood the test of time, remaining an integral part of its community. The newspaper's remarkable evolution includes expanding into Northwestwide printing and launching an eco-forward packaging operation. In addition, the Tribune has ventured into the competitive realm of billboard advertising, further diversifying its revenue streams and ensuring its sustainability.

Recognizing Excellence

The Chamber of Commerce also honored other businesses and individuals for their significant contributions. Among the honorees were My Architect, the Holiday Inn & Quay Convention Center, Bert Sahlberg, and Matt Sanchez, each recognized for their exceptional service and dedication to the community.

Local Business and Economy

In other local business news, downtown Lewiston's women's clothing store, Catkin, will be closing after five successful years. The owner, Elizabeth Coleman, cited limited foot traffic and growth challenges as the reasons behind the decision. The store was renowned for its high-quality, curated goods, environmentally friendly manufacturing practices, and staunch support of women-owned businesses.

Furthermore, the Port of Lewiston reported a fiscal deficit of $133,090 for 2023, attributed largely to administrative expenses and depreciation. However, buoyed by property and sales tax revenues and an upsurge in shipping activities, such as the handling of wind turbine components for Canada, the port managed to maintain an overall positive net income, pointing towards financial stability.

Healthcare and Realtor Developments

In the healthcare sector, Dr. Brenna Harris has joined the Family Medicine Residency Center in Pullman. In her new role, she will not only treat patients but also mentor budding doctors. The center is part of a collaboration between Pullman Regional Hospital and Washington State University's Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine.

The Lewis-Clark Association of Realtors announced its new president and officers for the upcoming year. Debbie Lee will take the helm as president, while Rachel Spears, Becka Picchena, and Dick White fill other officer roles. The association also lauded Dick White as the Realtor of 2023 for his long-standing contributions and awarded Marilyn Flatt the Good Neighbor accolade for her commendable volunteer work.