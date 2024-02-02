Lewiston and United Airlines Negotiate Minimum Revenue Guarantee for Denver Flights

As time ticks on, the city of Lewiston and United Airlines are engaged in ongoing negotiations to reach a minimum revenue guarantee (MRG) agreement. The deal will ensure the continuation of nonstop commercial passenger flights from Lewiston to Denver. Despite the deadline for the agreement passing without a finalized document, United is expected to provide a draft by mid-February.

The Financial Implications

United may discontinue the flights if they fail to secure a subsidy. The route experienced a substantial loss of $5.5 million in 2023. The proposed MRG could see Lewiston part with up to $4.08 million from its reserves. The payment amount is directly tied to passenger usage. The more passengers utilize flight capacity, the less the city is required to subsidize.

Seasonal Variations and Future Plans

Flight capacities in 2023 showed seasonal variations. The spring, fall, and winter saw flights filled to 87% of capacity, while the summer recorded lower usage at 60%. To improve passenger numbers, changes are in sight for the flight schedule. Plans are underway to adjust flight times to ensure better connections and address temperature-related capacity issues.

United Airlines' Significance to Lewiston

United Airlines holds significant sway in the region, commanding 47% of the passenger market share. The Denver route, in particular, was previously subsidized through Nez Perce County's federal pandemic relief funds amounting to $4 million. City officials have voiced support for the MRG agreement. However, it awaits a vote once United provides the draft.