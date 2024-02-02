Leveraging Google's Local Service Ads for Lead Generation in Roofing

In the digital marketing landscape, roofing contractors are tapping into the potential of Google's Local Service Ads (LSAs) to fuel their lead generation and bolster their online visibility. Unlike the traditional Google Ads, LSAs work on a 'pay-per-lead' basis, meaning contractors shell out only when potential clients reach out directly via the advertisement.

Google Guaranteed Badge: A Trust Stamp

Adding a unique edge to LSAs is the Google Guaranteed badge. This badge serves as a hallmark of the contractor's reliability and trustworthiness, providing potential customers with an added layer of assurance. Jeff Bowab, VP of Sales at RYNO Strategic Solutions, is all set to helm a session titled 'Staying on Top: LSA Essentials for Roofing Contractors.' With over 20 years of experience in the digital marketing realm, Bowab aims to shed light on the optimal utilization of LSAs.

Optimizing LSAs for Maximized Reach

The seminar will delve into the nuances of selecting appropriate service categories, managing budgets and leads, and handling reviews - all integral aspects of LSAs. These ads offer a slew of advantages, the most prominent being their strategic placement above paid and organic search results. They provide business-related information, such as star ratings, service area, contact details, and operational hours, right off the bat, facilitating a smoother user experience.

Once the ad is clicked, leads get an overview of the business, encompassing job types, licensing, background check status, and a brief bio. The cost per contact through Google LSAs is largely dependent on the industry and location. Unlike platforms such as Thumbtack, where pricing models are variable, the costs are generally consistent among competitors in the same area. For roofing contractors, this means directly investing in qualified leads rather than squandering resources on unfruitful contacts.