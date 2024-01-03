en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Levels to Close Apache Mall Outlet Amid Expansion Plans

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
Levels to Close Apache Mall Outlet Amid Expansion Plans

As the dawn of 2024 inches closer, Levels, a firm that has marked its presence since 2015, has declared the closure of its outlet in Rochester’s Apache Mall. The company, which began its journey in the commercial world almost a decade ago, will be shuttering its mall location on the last day of the year, December 31st.

Gratitude and Expansion

The team at Levels took to Facebook to express their heartfelt gratitude towards their loyal customers and the supportive community that stood by them through this three and a half year journey in the Apache Mall. However, this closure brings with it a silver lining. Levels is readying itself for rapid growth and expansion, necessitating a larger venue to cater to its expanding customer base. This move, as indicated by the company, is a strategic part of its expansion plan to extend its reach beyond the borders of Minnesota.

Alternative Shopping Options

Customers who have been frequenting the Apache Mall outlet of Levels need not be disheartened. The company has urged its patrons to continue their shopping spree at the Levels store located in the Mall of America or switch to their online platform for a seamless shopping experience.

Future Endeavors and Community Engagement

As the company bids adieu to its Apache Mall location, it leaves behind a hint of a future location, the specifics of which remain under wraps for now. On a parallel note, the community has been reminded of the return of the cherished local attraction, igloos, to Rochester. Reservations for the igloos are now open, promising a fun-filled experience for the locals.

Apart from this, the community is engaged in a vibrant discussion about the future businesses and amenities they aspire to see in Rochester. The company has extended an open invitation to the public to voice their suggestions on social media platforms, ensuring a participatory approach in shaping the future of the community.

0
Business United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Canadian Dividend Stocks Show Signs of Recovery: BCE, BNS, and Suncor in Focus

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Christi's Motivational Journey: From Sororities to Dance Floors

By Bijay Laxmi

Modine Manufacturing vs. QuantumScape: The Better Automotive Investment for 2024

By Olalekan Adigun

Bulgaria Shifting from Paper to Digital Food Vouchers: A Step Towards Economic Modernization

By Waqas Arain

The Technological Revolution and its Impact on Employee Training ...
@Business · 1 min
The Technological Revolution and its Impact on Employee Training ...
heart comment 0
SonyLIV Unveils 2024 Lineup: Highlights Multilingual Content and Global Expansion

By Dil Bar Irshad

SonyLIV Unveils 2024 Lineup: Highlights Multilingual Content and Global Expansion
The Financial Sector: Catering to Diverse Needs and the Rise of Fintech

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Financial Sector: Catering to Diverse Needs and the Rise of Fintech
Philippines’ DTI to Launch Online Training Platform for MSMEs, Aims to Boost Local Exporters

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines' DTI to Launch Online Training Platform for MSMEs, Aims to Boost Local Exporters
China’s First Negative List: A Step Towards Revitalizing the Private Sector

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's First Negative List: A Step Towards Revitalizing the Private Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
41 seconds
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
55 seconds
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
57 seconds
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
1 min
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
1 min
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
1 min
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 min
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
1 min
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
1 min
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 min
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
11 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
58 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app