Levels to Close Apache Mall Outlet Amid Expansion Plans

As the dawn of 2024 inches closer, Levels, a firm that has marked its presence since 2015, has declared the closure of its outlet in Rochester’s Apache Mall. The company, which began its journey in the commercial world almost a decade ago, will be shuttering its mall location on the last day of the year, December 31st.

Gratitude and Expansion

The team at Levels took to Facebook to express their heartfelt gratitude towards their loyal customers and the supportive community that stood by them through this three and a half year journey in the Apache Mall. However, this closure brings with it a silver lining. Levels is readying itself for rapid growth and expansion, necessitating a larger venue to cater to its expanding customer base. This move, as indicated by the company, is a strategic part of its expansion plan to extend its reach beyond the borders of Minnesota.

Alternative Shopping Options

Customers who have been frequenting the Apache Mall outlet of Levels need not be disheartened. The company has urged its patrons to continue their shopping spree at the Levels store located in the Mall of America or switch to their online platform for a seamless shopping experience.

Future Endeavors and Community Engagement

As the company bids adieu to its Apache Mall location, it leaves behind a hint of a future location, the specifics of which remain under wraps for now. On a parallel note, the community has been reminded of the return of the cherished local attraction, igloos, to Rochester. Reservations for the igloos are now open, promising a fun-filled experience for the locals.

Apart from this, the community is engaged in a vibrant discussion about the future businesses and amenities they aspire to see in Rochester. The company has extended an open invitation to the public to voice their suggestions on social media platforms, ensuring a participatory approach in shaping the future of the community.