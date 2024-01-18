Leslie's, Inc. to Unveil Q1 2024 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled

U.S. pool and spa care industry leader, Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL), is set to make public its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The results will be revealed after the market closes on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Conference Call to Discuss Financial Outcomes

Following the release of the results, the company has scheduled a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial outcomes in detail. This call is not exclusive and is open to all interested investors and analysts. They can participate by dialing a specified toll-free number, made available for U.S. participants, or an international number for callers outside the U.S.

Live Audio Webcast Accessibility

In addition to the conference call, the company has also arranged for a live audio webcast of the call. This webcast can be accessed online and provides an opportunity for those unable to join the call, to stay updated with the company's financial performance. The move indicates Leslie's, Inc.'s commitment to maintaining transparency and open communication with its investors and stakeholders.

Overall, this announcement is an important event in the company's financial calendar and is highly anticipated by stakeholders, considering Leslie's, Inc.'s position as a leading direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry.