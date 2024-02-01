Leslie's Inc. Q1 FY2024: Sales Dip and New Strategic Initiatives

In a recent financial report for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Leslie's Inc. disclosed a drop in total sales of 11%, amounting to $174 million. The downturn was primarily attributed to a decline in sales across residential pool, PRO pool, and residential hot tub categories. Simultaneously, comparable sales also experienced a 12% year-over-year decrease, albeit with a sequential improvement noted each month of the quarter.

Margin Contraction and Negative EBITDA

The company's gross margin took a hit, shrinking by 450 basis points. This contraction was linked to several factors, including rebate timing, the expensing of previously capitalized distribution center (DC) costs, and occupancy deleverage. Leslie's Inc. ended the quarter with an adjusted EBITDA of negative $24 million, and an adjusted diluted earnings per share of negative $0.20.

Strategy to Improve Consumer Perception

Recognizing the downturn in discretionary product sales, with the residential hot tub business accounting for approximately three-quarters of it, Leslie's Inc. is charting a path to improve consumer perception of value. The strategy includes showcasing lower-priced products, enhancing their loyalty program, and emphasizing omnichannel capabilities.

Focusing on Strategic Growth and Cost Control

The company's growth strategy hinges on several key initiatives. These include focusing on customer retention, boosting the average revenue per customer, expanding the PRO partner program, refining chemical pricing, strategic mergers and acquisitions, new store growth, and investing in the AccuBlue Home smart tech device. In tandem, Leslie's Inc. is also honing in on inventory management and cost control, with a targeted reduction in peak and year-end inventory.

Despite the challenging quarter, Leslie's Inc. remains confident in the industry's long-term growth opportunity. The company cited stable retail pricing and operational supply chains as reasons for this optimism. In a significant personnel move, Matt Skelly was introduced as the new Vice President of Investor Relations.