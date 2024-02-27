Leonardo DRS Commits $120M for Advanced Naval Propulsion Facility in Charleston, SC

Leonardo DRS, Inc., a leader in defense technology, is launching a groundbreaking project in the Charleston, South Carolina area to bolster its naval propulsion capabilities and support key U.S. Navy initiatives. The company plans to invest $120 million into a new state-of-the-art manufacturing, assembly, and testing facility, marking a significant expansion of its operations and reinforcing its commitment to the U.S. Navy's future needs.

Strategic Expansion in Naval Defense

Set to occupy over 140,000 square feet, the new facility aims to enhance the manufacturing, integration, and testing of large components crucial for naval electric propulsion systems, including solid-state drives and electric motors. Slated for initial occupancy by 2026, this development is poised to become a pivotal national asset in naval defense technology. With direct access to barge transportation, the facility will efficiently ship large assemblies to shipbuilding customers, streamlining the delivery process of essential defense equipment.

Economic Impact and Collaborative Potential

The establishment of this advanced manufacturing hub is expected to drive economic growth in the Charleston area through its collaboration with local business partners, academic institutions, and other organizations. Leonardo DRS's investment not only underscores its dedication to supporting the U.S. Navy's operational readiness but also highlights the company's role in fostering regional economic development and innovation in defense technology.

A Commitment to Defense and Innovation

Leonardo DRS's decision to invest in South Carolina reflects its strategic vision to support the U.S. Navy's evolving needs while ensuring America's defense capabilities remain at the forefront of technological advancement. This initiative follows the company's recent financial achievements, including a record $7.8 billion backlog, demonstrating its strong financial health and commitment to long-term growth in the defense sector.

The new facility in Charleston is more than a manufacturing plant; it's a testament to Leonardo DRS's investment in the future of naval propulsion technology and its unwavering support for the U.S. Navy. As the project progresses towards its 2026 completion, it stands as a beacon of innovation, collaboration, and economic opportunity, poised to make a lasting impact on the defense industry and beyond.