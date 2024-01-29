Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy to Remain Open; New Trustees Elected

In the heart of Leonardtown, Maryland, the Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy (LHJNA) - an institution steeped in history and prestige - has stood as a beacon of naval education for over a century. Now, after a tense period of uncertainty, the academy announces it will keep its doors open, following a decisive vote on its future. This significant development took place during a special meeting held on January 26, 2024, with the academy's corporation which included parents and staff members.

A New Beginning for the Historic Institution

The decision to continue the operation of LHJNA marks a new chapter in the academy's storied history. The academy had been under threat of closure after the county commissioners decided to terminate its lease. Despite this setback, the academy remains operational, set to resume classes in the upcoming week. Current families associated with LHJNA have been asked to participate in a survey distributed via email, indicating the institution's readiness to engage with its community and address their concerns.

The special meeting also saw the election of a new Board of Trustees for the academy. The board comprises of Christine Quade as President, Mike George as Vice President, Karen Price as Treasurer, Mary Dees as Secretary, and Anita Drury as Historian. This new leadership promises to steer the academy towards a positive future amidst the ongoing challenges.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Community Support

As LHJNA moves forward, it anticipates sharing further information with its community. The academy has emphasized the need for ongoing support and prayers, indicating the challenges that lie ahead and the crucial role the community plays in the academy's continued success. This call reflects the academy's commitment to its values of resilience, perseverance, and community spirit, traits that will be instrumental in its journey ahead.