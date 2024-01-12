Leon Wildes, Famed Immigration Attorney Who Secured Lennon’s U.S. Residency, Dies at 90

The legal fraternity mourns the loss of Leon Wildes, a formidable figure in the field of immigration law, who passed away at 90 after a series of strokes. The news was confirmed by his son, Michael Wildes. As a co-founder of Wildes & Weinberg in 1960, following his graduation from New York University School of Law, Leon Wildes left indelible marks in immigration law jurisprudence and practice.

Legacy in Immigration Law

Wildes’ contributions to immigration law were far-reaching, earning him several accolades during his career. His pivotal role as the president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association in the late 1960s reflected his commitment to the field and his expertise.

Unforgettable Endeavor with Lennon and Ono

Perhaps his most famous case came in 1972, when he was enlisted by John Lennon and Yoko Ono to extend their visas. The case was referred to him by his former law school classmate, Alan Kahn. Wildes’ legal brilliance shone as he navigated through the complexities of immigration law to secure Lennon’s residency.

Impact on Immigration Policies

The fight to prevent Lennon’s deportation highlighted a loophole in the immigration drug law and an obscure government policy, leading to the revocation of Lennon’s deportation. This case not only solidified Wildes’ reputation but also had far-reaching implications, influencing immigration policies such as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The legacy of Lennon’s struggles, as navigated by Wildes, continues to resonate in the realm of immigration law and policy.