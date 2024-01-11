Len Monson, Esteemed Naperville Lawyer, Announces Retirement

In a recent City Council meeting, Len Monson, a partner at the esteemed law firm Kuhn, Heap & Monson, announced his retirement, marking the end of an illustrious 27-year career in law. The retirement is slated to take effect at the end of 2023.

Legacy of Len Monson

Monson has been a stalwart figure at City Council and Planning and Zoning meetings for nearly three decades, relentlessly advocating for clients engaging with the City. His firm, based in Naperville since 1978, offers a range of legal services, including estate planning, real estate, criminal defense, and business law.

Respect and Gratitude

In his retirement speech, Monson expressed a deep appreciation for the United States, its foundational documents, and the collective efforts of the City Council, planning and zoning commissioners, and city staff. His reverence for the nation and its principles is a testament to his dedication and commitment to the rule of law.

Testimonials to Monson’s Career

The announcement triggered a wave of acknowledgments and best wishes for Monson. Mayor Scott Wehrli praised Monson’s gentlemanly conduct, while his law partner, Richard Kuhn, lauded him for his legal expertise and mentorship, citing his peacemaking approach to law. Representing the younger attorneys at the firm, McKenzie Kuhn expressed gratitude for the guidance provided by Monson and the firm’s intention to continue his legacy.