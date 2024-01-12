en English
Business

Legrand Expands Data Center Solutions Portfolio with ZPE Systems Acquisition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
Legrand Expands Data Center Solutions Portfolio with ZPE Systems Acquisition

In a strategic move amplifying its prominence in the data center solutions market, Legrand, a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, has successfully acquired ZPE Systems, Inc., a California-based provider of critical infrastructure solutions. The acquisition serves as a testament to Legrand’s unyielding commitment to expand its product range and uphold a robust market presence through continuous innovation and strategic acquisitions.

Legrand Augments Data Center Offerings

The acquisition of ZPE Systems aligns seamlessly with Legrand’s data center solutions by integrating ZPE’s remote access and management services for IT equipment. This move positions Legrand to venture into the promising segments of edge computing, AI, and operational technology. It addresses the increasing complexity of data centers and the need for intelligent IT solutions in remote geographies.

ZPE Systems to Function as Legrand’s Business Unit

Post-acquisition, ZPE Systems is set to operate as a business unit within Legrand’s Data, Power, and Control Division. Arnaldo Zimmermann, the current Vice President and General Manager of ZPE Systems, will continue to lead the unit, reporting to Brian DiBella, President of the DPC Division of Legrand. This strategic arrangement aims at leveraging ZPE Systems’ existing market opportunities while bolstering its position in the growing market segment.

Products and Strategic Alignment

With a product range including serial console servers, sensors, and service routers, ZPE Systems brings a significant enhancement to Legrand’s existing portfolio of data center solutions comprising busway systems, cabinets, PDUs, KVM switches, and fiber solutions. John Selldorff, President and CEO of Legrand North and Central America, emphasized that the acquisition aligns with the company’s growth strategy, driven by advancements in AI and the increasing complexity of data centers.

Legrand, which reported sales of $8.0 billion in 2022, is listed on Euronext Paris and is a part of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. The company’s significant market presence and commitment to sustainable growth through acquisitions and innovation underscore its industry-leading stature.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

