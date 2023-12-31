Comedy Icon Shecky Greene’s Laughter Fades as He Passes at 97

Shecky Greene, the legendary stand-up comedian and a familiar face in Las Vegas entertainment, has died at the age of 97 due to natural causes, as confirmed by his wife of 41 years, Marie Musso Greene, on December 31. Known for his frequent appearances on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson’, often filling in as a guest host, Greene’s influence extended beyond the stand-up stage. He made notable contributions to acting, with roles in the first season of ‘Combat!’, as well as films such as ‘Tony Rome’, ‘The Love Machine’, ‘Won Ton Ton: The Dog Who Saved Hollywood’, ‘History of the World: Part One’, and ‘Splash’.

A Storied Career in Entertainment

Greene’s career spanned several decades, during which he made appearances on various television shows including ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’, ‘The Hollywood Palace’, ‘The Love Boat’, ‘Laverne & Shirley’, ‘The Fall Guy’, ‘The A-Team’, ‘Roseanne’, and played Paul Reiser’s great-uncle on ‘Mad About You’. Despite his illustrious career, Greene was no stranger to personal struggles such as stage fright, alcoholism, prescription drug abuse, and gambling. Nevertheless, he managed to overcome these hurdles and continued to perform stand-up comedy up until the later years of his life.

Transforming Las Vegas into a Comedy Hub

Perhaps one of Greene’s most significant contributions was his role in transforming Las Vegas into a hub for comedy. His gregarious act during the 1950s and 60s turned the hotel lounge into a vibrant entertainment spot, helping to shape Las Vegas into a 24-hour party town. Known for his improvisation, physical comedy, and unpredictable behavior, Greene was a force to be reckoned with in the comedy scene.

Tributes and Posthumous Honors

Greene’s death marks the loss of a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. Tributes have poured in from fans and fellow entertainers alike, reflecting on his impact on the comedy landscape. In recognition of his contributions, Greene is set to be posthumously inducted into the UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame. His legacy in entertainment, marked by his unique humor and storytelling ability, will continue to be celebrated and remembered.