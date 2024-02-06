Taylor Swift's Team Threatens Student Over Jet Tracking, Legal Clash

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is embroiled in a legal tussle with a Florida college student Jack Sweeney, known for tracking the private jet movements of high-profile figures. Swift's legal team recently issued a cease-and-desist letter to Sweeney, alleging that his actions amount to stalking and harassment. This claim is chiefly predicated on the fact that Sweeney's tracking activities provide real-time information about Swift's whereabouts, potentially posing a safety threat.

Public Data vs. Private Life

Sweeney operates a series of social media accounts dedicated to monitoring the jet movements of celebrities, including Swift. His modus operandi involves using publicly available data from the Federal Aviation Administration. Swift's legal team is, however, not amused by these activities. In their cease-and-desist letter, they argued that Sweeney's actions are a reckless pursuit of public attention and financial gain at the expense of public safety.

Musk's Offer and Sweeney's Refusal

The letter also alludes to a past incident involving tech billionaire Elon Musk, another celebrity Sweeney tracks. Musk reportedly offered Sweeney $5,000 to halt his tracking activities—an offer Sweeney turned down, requesting $50,000 instead. Swift's attorneys have sternly warned Sweeney of impending legal action should he continue disseminating the flight information.

The Stalkers' Connection

A spokeswoman for Swift has suggested a possible correlation between Sweeney's tracking posts and the timing of stalkers. She refrained from commenting on any ongoing police investigations related to the matter. Swift's representative did not immediately respond to CNN's request for a comment.

Sweeney's Defense

Despite the mounting pressure, Sweeney remains defiant. He maintains that his actions are harmless, adding that he firmly believes in the transparency of public information. Furthermore, he points out the significant public interest in his accounts, particularly from Swift's fans.