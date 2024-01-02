Legal Luminary Professor Ved Prakash Nanda Passes Away, PM Modi Mourns Loss

Renowned academic and prominent member of the Indian diaspora in the USA, Professor Ved Prakash Nanda, has passed away. His demise has not only left a void in the field of legal education, but also in the hearts of many who admired his dedication and passion for fostering stronger ties between India and the USA.

PM Modi Mourns the Loss

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Professor Nanda. The Prime Minister took to social media, acknowledging the professor’s invaluable contributions to the legal field and his enduring commitment to legal education. Professor Nanda’s work and dedication have played a significant role in shaping the legal fraternity both in India and the USA.

Invaluable Contributions to the Legal Field

PM Modi eulogized Professor Nanda’s role as a beacon in the legal field. His work has made a profound impact, not just in academia, but also in the real world. His teachings and writings have influenced a generation of lawyers and legal scholars, leaving an indelible mark on the field of legal education.

A Champion of Strong India-USA Relations

Beyond his academic and legal prowess, Professor Nanda was also known for his passion for strong India-USA relations. PM Modi highlighted this aspect of Nanda’s work and personality, attributing the strengthening of ties between the two countries, in part, to Nanda’s efforts.

In closing, PM Modi extended his heartfelt condolences to Professor Nanda’s family and friends, graciously acknowledging his distinguished academic career and his impactful role in the community. The passing of Professor Nanda marks the end of an era in legal academia and the Indian diaspora in the USA.