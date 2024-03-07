Legacy Sale: Old Tucson Founder's Memorabilia Finds New Homes

The Old Tucson Studios, an iconic part of American Western film history, takes a sentimental turn as Bob Shelton's family announces a unique yard sale. Carolyn Olson Shelton, widow of the studio's founder, is set to host this event, offering a rare glimpse into the personal collection of memorabilia from the studio's heyday. Scheduled for the weekend of March 9 and 10 at Harker's Museum and Movie Set, this sale not only marks the end of an era but also celebrates the legacy of Western films in Tucson, Arizona.

A Treasure Trove of Western Film History

The sale features an array of items with deep connections to Old Tucson Studios and the movies filmed there. Among the collectibles are a small clay church, fake adobe bricks, and gourd-like items from 'Young Guns II,' alongside other memorabilia such as mugs, Katsina dolls, and publicity posters. These items, cherished by Bob Shelton and his family, now seek new caretakers who appreciate their historical and emotional value. Carolyn Olson Shelton emphasizes the importance of finding 'a special home for each of these pieces,' highlighting the personal significance of the sale.

Bob Shelton's Vision and Legacy

Bob Shelton's contribution to Tucson and the Western film genre cannot be overstated. Starting Old Tucson Studios with the intention of creating a family attraction, Shelton inadvertently laid the foundation for what would become a pivotal location for American Western films. His work in promoting Tucson as a movie location left an indelible mark on the industry. As Carolyn Olson Shelton reflects on her husband's legacy, she acknowledges the emotional journey of letting go of these personal items, now ready to share them with others who hold a similar reverence for this slice of film history.