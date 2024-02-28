Lee County High Schools Launch Vote for Top Student of the Week: Meet the Nominees

The News-Press has initiated its latest Student of the Week poll for the week of February 26, inviting the community to celebrate the achievements of Lee County's high school students. This initiative, now in its second week, highlights 12 exceptional students nominated by their principals for exemplary academic and extracurricular contributions.

Spotlight on Student Achievements

Among the distinguished nominees is Jennifer Cedeno of Dunbar High School, who boasts a 4.2 GPA and recently clinched first place in the "Leave the Scene Clean" art contest, underscoring her environmental activism. Ezekiel Dube-Garrett from Cypress Lake High School is also in the running, noted for his athletic prowess and academic excellence, including a top score on the ACT and leadership roles in both the Science National Honor Society and as Junior Class President. Each nominee represents the diverse talents and dedication of Lee County's students, ranging from academic excellence to community service and leadership.

Community Engagement and Voting Process

The News-Press encourages community participation in recognizing and supporting these young achievers through the Student of the Week poll. Voting is simple and accessible, with the poll open until noon on Thursday each week. This engagement not only celebrates student success but also fosters a sense of community pride and encouragement for the nominees' future endeavors.

Implications and Looking Forward

As the poll continues to garner attention, it serves as a reminder of the importance of acknowledging and supporting the achievements of the youth in our communities. The selected Student of the Week not only receives recognition for their hard work but also inspires their peers to strive for excellence in all aspects of their lives. As we await the results of this week's poll, it is clear that regardless of the outcome, each nominee has already demonstrated qualities that make them deserving of accolades.