Lectrosonics Introduces BAGFRAME Organizers for Portable Receivers

Lectrosonics, a leading North American audio solutions brand, has announced the launch of its innovative BAGFRAME organizers. These new products are designed to enhance the organization and secure mounting of portable receivers within bags. The organizers, built from a durable and lightweight aluminum alloy, are a testament to Lectrosonics’ commitment to providing sturdy and reliable solutions.

Emphasizing Practicality and Efficiency

The BAGFRAME units come ready to assemble, emphasizing both practicality and cost-efficiency for customers. This move showcases Lectrosonics’ understanding of its customers’ need for easy-to-use, economical solutions that do not compromise on quality.

Versatility in Design

The BAGFRAME units are available in varying widths and heights to suit different receiver configurations. This provides versatility to meet different user requirements, further enhancing the product’s appeal. The BAGFRAME organizers come in three different heights: S (short), M (medium), and T (tall), allowing for quick and flexible organization of equipment.

Custom Fit for Receivers

Some models may require additional screws and mid-frame mounts for the snap-in inserts. These inserts are designed to create a custom fit for the receivers, ensuring their secure placement within the bag. This attention to detail reinforces Lectrosonics’ dedication to offering personalized, reliable solutions for its customers.

The BAGFRAME units are now available for purchase through select dealers of Lectrosonics products. With their introduction, Lectrosonics continues to cement its position as a frontrunner in providing practical, efficient, and versatile audio solutions.