en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

LeaseCrunch Secures Investment from Aquiline Capital Partners: A New Chapter in Lease Accounting

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
LeaseCrunch Secures Investment from Aquiline Capital Partners: A New Chapter in Lease Accounting

In a significant move in the financial technology arena, LeaseCrunch LLC, a leading software provider specializing in lease accounting and management, has successfully secured a considerable investment from Aquiline Capital Partners LP. Known for its concentration in private investment with a focus on financial services and technology, Aquiline’s foray into LeaseCrunch’s vision signifies a new chapter in financial software evolution.

LeaseCrunch: Streamlining Lease Accounting for CPAs

Since its establishment in 2016 by a team of former CPAs and accounting auditors, LeaseCrunch has been dedicated to optimizing lease accounting processes for Certified Public Accountant (CPA) firms. With a unique software capable of automating calculations and vital deliverables, the company enables CPA firms to augment their operations, saving time, reducing errors, slashing costs, and ensuring compliance with new lease accounting standards.

One of LeaseCrunch’s distinctive features is its dual access functionality, which empowers CPA firms to work independently and in collaboration with their clients. This innovative approach has seen the company expand its reach to support more than 600 CPA firms, including some of the most significant in the United States.

Aquiline Capital Partners: Fuelling Growth and Innovation

With the latest investment from Aquiline, LeaseCrunch has set its sights on scaling its business organically. The company has plans to widen its product offerings and explore mergers and acquisitions to enhance its capabilities, responding to the evolving needs of its customer base.

Expressing excitement about the partnership with Aquiline Capital Partners, the CEO of LeaseCrunch underscored the opportunity to further innovate and enhance solutions for their clients. On the other side, a Principal at Aquiline acknowledged LeaseCrunch’s effective platform and the increasing need for CPA firms to adopt software solutions to counteract talent shortages and bolster operational efficiency.

Looking Ahead: The Future of LeaseCrunch

The transaction between LeaseCrunch and Aquiline was finalized in the fourth quarter of 2023. While the financial specifics of the deal remain undisclosed, the implications for LeaseCrunch’s future are clear. The company is steadfast in its commitment to add value to CPA firms and companies by simplifying and streamlining lease accounting and management.

0
Business United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 seconds ago
Abu Dhabi Chamber Scores Triple ISO Certifications: A New Landmark in Excellence
The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has marked a significant achievement by securing three ISO certifications. These commendations underscore the institution’s dedication to the highest international standards in the spheres of quality, environmental sustainability, and occupational health. The certifications awarded include ISO 9001:2015 for quality management systems, ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management systems,
Abu Dhabi Chamber Scores Triple ISO Certifications: A New Landmark in Excellence
Minneapolis Contemplates New Labor Standards Board Amid Hospitality Industry Concerns
7 mins ago
Minneapolis Contemplates New Labor Standards Board Amid Hospitality Industry Concerns
Odd Burger Corporation Faces Audit Delay Amid CFO Resignation
8 mins ago
Odd Burger Corporation Faces Audit Delay Amid CFO Resignation
Renault India Charts a Comeback with New Launches in 2024: A Look at the New-Gen Duster
1 min ago
Renault India Charts a Comeback with New Launches in 2024: A Look at the New-Gen Duster
Travelodge Appoints Kirsty Berry as New Head of Estates
1 min ago
Travelodge Appoints Kirsty Berry as New Head of Estates
California Employers: Update Employee Handbooks and Classify Workers Correctly to Avoid Legal Complications
6 mins ago
California Employers: Update Employee Handbooks and Classify Workers Correctly to Avoid Legal Complications
Latest Headlines
World News
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
13 seconds
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
23 seconds
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
51 seconds
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
3 mins
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
3 mins
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
3 mins
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
6 mins
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
6 mins
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care's Takeover of Hillside Dental
7 mins
Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care's Takeover of Hillside Dental
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
36 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
57 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app