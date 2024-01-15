LeaseCrunch Secures Investment from Aquiline Capital Partners: A New Chapter in Lease Accounting

In a significant move in the financial technology arena, LeaseCrunch LLC, a leading software provider specializing in lease accounting and management, has successfully secured a considerable investment from Aquiline Capital Partners LP. Known for its concentration in private investment with a focus on financial services and technology, Aquiline’s foray into LeaseCrunch’s vision signifies a new chapter in financial software evolution.

LeaseCrunch: Streamlining Lease Accounting for CPAs

Since its establishment in 2016 by a team of former CPAs and accounting auditors, LeaseCrunch has been dedicated to optimizing lease accounting processes for Certified Public Accountant (CPA) firms. With a unique software capable of automating calculations and vital deliverables, the company enables CPA firms to augment their operations, saving time, reducing errors, slashing costs, and ensuring compliance with new lease accounting standards.

One of LeaseCrunch’s distinctive features is its dual access functionality, which empowers CPA firms to work independently and in collaboration with their clients. This innovative approach has seen the company expand its reach to support more than 600 CPA firms, including some of the most significant in the United States.

Aquiline Capital Partners: Fuelling Growth and Innovation

With the latest investment from Aquiline, LeaseCrunch has set its sights on scaling its business organically. The company has plans to widen its product offerings and explore mergers and acquisitions to enhance its capabilities, responding to the evolving needs of its customer base.

Expressing excitement about the partnership with Aquiline Capital Partners, the CEO of LeaseCrunch underscored the opportunity to further innovate and enhance solutions for their clients. On the other side, a Principal at Aquiline acknowledged LeaseCrunch’s effective platform and the increasing need for CPA firms to adopt software solutions to counteract talent shortages and bolster operational efficiency.

Looking Ahead: The Future of LeaseCrunch

The transaction between LeaseCrunch and Aquiline was finalized in the fourth quarter of 2023. While the financial specifics of the deal remain undisclosed, the implications for LeaseCrunch’s future are clear. The company is steadfast in its commitment to add value to CPA firms and companies by simplifying and streamlining lease accounting and management.