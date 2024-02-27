Learnlight Targets Americas for Expansion, Appoints Dean Cooper as Sales Head

Learnlight, a prominent EdTech provider, has unveiled plans to enlarge its footprint across North, Central, and South America, banking on a fruitful 2023. By bringing Dean Cooper on board as the Head of Sales for the Americas, the company is gearing up to bolster its team in the region, aiming to enhance its support for ambitious growth targets. This strategic move leverages Cooper's extensive experience in the EdTech sector, spanning nearly three decades, to spearhead the company's expansion efforts.

Advertisment

Strategic Appointment and Expansion Goals

Dean Cooper's appointment comes at a crucial time for Learnlight, as it seeks to broaden its client base beyond the 100 leading brands already in LATAM and make significant inroads into the US market. Cooper's proven expertise in achieving double-digit growth across various markets, including the US, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, positions him as an ideal leader for this expansion. Learnlight's focus on communication—encompassing language, intercultural, and interpersonal skills—aims to bridge gaps in a global and hybrid work environment, a necessity in today's interconnected world.

Innovative Approach to Learning

Advertisment

For over 16 years, Learnlight has been a figurehead in the communication skills training market, serving more than 1,500 organizations and aiding over 150,000 active learners. The company's collaboration with over 16 leading Relocation Management Companies to provide training to 180+ global businesses, many with a US presence, underscores its comprehensive approach to fostering effective communication. Through a blend of advanced technology and instructor-led training, Learnlight offers a spectrum of digital, self-paced learning opportunities, along with blended virtual and face-to-face services, catering to the diverse needs of today's learners.

Implications for the EdTech Landscape

Learnlight's expansion strategy in the Americas signifies a pivotal moment in the EdTech industry. By tapping into Dean Cooper's wealth of experience and focusing on core areas of communication training, Learnlight is set to reduce misunderstandings in global and hybrid work settings effectively. This strategic expansion not only underscores the company's commitment to enhancing communication skills worldwide but also highlights the growing importance of EdTech solutions in facilitating seamless, cross-cultural, and interpersonal communication in the professional sphere.

The ambitious growth plan set forth by Learnlight reflects a broader trend in the EdTech sector towards international expansion and the crucial role of technology in education and training. As Learnlight continues to innovate and adapt to the needs of a changing global workforce, its expansion into the Americas is poised to set new standards for what is possible in the realm of EdTech and communication training.