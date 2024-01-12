en English
Business

Learning Pool Acquires OnScreen to Boost Digital Adoption Services

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Learning Pool Acquires OnScreen to Boost Digital Adoption Services

In a strategic move to bolster its enterprise services, Derry-based e-learning provider, Learning Pool has announced the acquisition of OnScreen, a US company specializing in digital adoption platforms. The deal is part of Learning Pool’s broader initiative to support companies in their digital transformation efforts, combat software underutilization, and improve continuous performance through proper training.

OnScreen’s Technology to Enhance Learning Pool’s Services

OnScreen’s technology, featuring guided tutorials, contextual support, and automated workflows, will be integrated into Learning Pool’s enterprise services portfolio. This addition aims to streamline the process of onboarding employees and enable businesses to adopt new digital tools and processes more efficiently. The flagship product of OnScreen allows Learning Pool customers to better support their employees as they learn new software and applications.

Impressive Productivity and Training Metrics

Learning Pool has highlighted the potential benefits of utilizing OnScreen’s services. According to the e-learning provider, the in-app guides of OnScreen could potentially increase productivity by an impressive 300 percent and reduce training time by 55 percent. By addressing common training and onboarding issues that accompany digital transformation efforts, the company aims to significantly enhance workplace efficiency.

Learning Pool’s Expansion and Growth

The acquisition of OnScreen is the latest in a series of growth moves by Learning Pool. The company has been expanding its footprint in the UK and the US and has acquired other companies like People-Analytix and True Office. Today, Learning Pool has a global workforce of 450 employees, marking a significant increase in its human resources. The financial terms of the OnScreen deal, however, have not been disclosed.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

