Leanne Harwood Appointed SVP, Managing Director, Luxury & Lifestyle Americas

Industry veteran Leanne Harwood has stepped into a new role as the Senior Vice President, Managing Director, Luxury & Lifestyle Americas (LLA) for a prominent global hotel company. With a tenure of nearly three decades in the hospitality sector, Harwood has been at the forefront of the company's growth in the Japan, Australasia, and Pacific (JAPAC) region since January 2018. Harwood's new role, beginning from March 1, will see her steering the helm of the company's LLA organization, driving its performance, and propelling growth for the six Luxury & Lifestyle brands in the Americas.

An Impressive Track Record

Harwood's distinguished journey in the hospitality industry has been marked by significant accomplishments. Her instrumental role in expanding the company's JAPAC hotel portfolio and spearheading the launch of novel brands such as voco hotels and the Vignette Collection, have been game-changers in the region. Her in-depth understanding of operations, commercial and sales, food and beverage, and leadership make her an apt choice for her new role.

Strengthening the Americas' Foothold

The Americas is already one of the largest markets for the company's Luxury & Lifestyle brands. With Harwood taking the reins, the company aims to further its expansion in this region. Her strategic leadership and extensive industry experience are expected to bolster the growth and performance of the LLA organization.

From a Hotel Bar to Industry Leadership

Harwood's illustrious career began humbly from a hotel bar in New Zealand. Over the years, she has steadily climbed the leadership ladder, holding various roles in the hospitality industry before joining IHG. Beyond her corporate responsibilities, Harwood has also made significant contributions to the broader industry. She made history as the first female president of Accommodation Australia and has served as the chair of IHG's ANA Hotels Group Japan Board. She has also been a strong advocate for female leadership, aiding the development of female General Managers through the IHG RISE program.