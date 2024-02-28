Leah McSweeney Negotiates RHONY Return Amid Pay Dispute, Alleges Toxic Work Environment

Leah McSweeney, a standout figure from Season 12 of 'The Real Housewives of New York City,' is currently embroiled in complex negotiations concerning her return for Season 13. With filming expected to start shortly, McSweeney is seeking a substantial pay raise from Bravo, arguing that the network's current offer significantly undervalues her contribution to the show's success. Meanwhile, McSweeney has raised serious allegations against Bravo and key figures within the network, accusing them of fostering a toxic work environment.

Battle Over Pay

Despite becoming a fan favorite for her dynamic and memorable performances, including an infamous party where she threw tiki torches, McSweeney's salary offer for the upcoming season only marginally increases her previous compensation of approximately $60,000, or $3,000 per episode. Feeling undervalued, she is holding out for a better deal, especially now with the backing of talent agency WME. This standoff comes at a critical time as the new season's filming schedule looms.

Allegations of a Toxic Work Environment

Adding to the complexity of her negotiations, McSweeney has filed a lawsuit against Andy Cohen, Bravo Media, NBC Universal Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, and the show's producers. She alleges that the show's environment pressured her and others to consume alcohol, exacerbating her alcohol use disorder and mental health issues. McSweeney claims that this pressure led to a relapse during Season 12 and fears of losing her job in Season 13 if she did not appear entertaining enough while sober. These serious accusations suggest a broader issue within the network, with McSweeney also accusing Cohen of promoting a culture of substance abuse among cast members and employees.

Looking Forward

As negotiations continue and the lawsuit unfolds, the future remains uncertain for McSweeney with 'The Real Housewives of New York City.' Her stand against Bravo not only highlights issues of fair compensation but also raises significant concerns about the reality television industry's treatment of its stars, particularly around mental health and substance abuse. With McSweeney seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial, the outcome of this legal battle could have far-reaching implications for how reality TV personalities are treated and portrayed.