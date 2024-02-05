Leading US Self-Storage REITs to Unveil Q4 2023 Financial Results

In the upcoming weeks, the top four U.S.-based self-storage real estate investment trusts (REITs) have planned conference calls to discuss their financial outcomes for the fourth quarter of 2023. These companies, which manage a colossal number of self-storage facilities across the United States, are set to unveil their earnings reports, shedding light on the performance and future strategies of the self-storage industry.

Release Dates and Conference Calls

CubeSmart is set to release its financial results on February 29, after the market close, with a conference call scheduled on March 1. Extra Space Storage will share its earnings report on February 27, with a follow-up conference call on February 28. National Storage Affiliates Trust will disclose its earnings on February 28 and conduct a call to discuss the results on February 29. Lastly, Public Storage has planned to release its earnings on February 20 and hold a conference call the following day, on February 21.

Online Accessibility and Replays

All REITs will provide live webcasts of their conference calls, which will be accessible on their respective investor-relations websites. Moreover, telephonic replays will be available for varying periods after the calls, allowing stakeholders who missed the live sessions to catch up at their convenience.

Global Reach of Self-Storage REITs

Beyond the United States, Public Storage also has interests in European self-storage facilities, indicating the global reach and potential of these REITs. As these companies collectively manage thousands of self-storage facilities, their financial results and strategies discussed in the upcoming calls will shape the future trajectory of the self-storage industry, both domestically and internationally.