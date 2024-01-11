Leadership Transitions at Verde Farms, Norfolk Foods, and NW Natural Renewables

Verde Farms, a leading supplier of organic beef in Massachusetts, USA, has experienced a significant leadership transition. Brad Johnson, the new Chief Executive Officer, takes over the reins from the company's founder, Dana Ehrlich. Johnson, who joined the company in the previous year, has been instrumental in expanding the brand's distribution and increasing its profitability. His new role will involve overseeing the company's daily operations and strategic planning.

Leadership Changes Pave the Way for Future Growth

Ehrlich, while relinquishing his position as CEO, will continue to serve as a member of the board of directors. His new focus will be on advocating for regenerative agriculture and promoting the health benefits associated with organic, grass-fed beef. As part of the leadership reshuffle, the company has also appointed Rod Masters as the new vice president of sales. Masters, with over three decades of industry experience, is expected to drive the company's growth trajectory in his new role.

A New Era for Norfolk Foods

In a parallel development, Norfolk Foods (Pvt) Ltd., has announced the appointment of Ameena Mariam Ziauddin as its new President (MD). She takes over from the company's founder, Mohamed Ziauddin, who will now serve as the Vice Chairman of the Board. Ameena Mariam Ziauddin's appointment comes after a successful tenure with the company where she has been a key figure in new product development and market expansion.

Decarbonization Pioneer Climbs the Ranks

Meanwhile, NW Natural Renewables, a subsidiary of NW Natural Holdings, has promoted Anna Chittum to the position of president. She succeeds Mike Kotyk and will report directly to Justin Palfreyman, president of NW Natural Holdings. Chittum, with her extensive knowledge of the renewable energy landscape, has successfully executed RNG and decarbonization strategies. The company, committed to providing cost-effective solutions for decarbonizing different sectors, is set to benefit from Chittum's leadership and expertise in the field of renewable energy.