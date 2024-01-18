Leadership Transition in Erie's Public Works Department: Jason Sayers and LeAnn Parmenter Step Up

The City of Erie is witnessing a significant change in its Public Works Department leadership. Jason Sayers, a seasoned civil engineer and a city employee since 1998, ascends to the helm as the department's director. He replaces Charles Zysk, who stepped down on January 17, after a commendable tenure as director since 2021. Alongside Sayers, LeAnn Parmenter steps into a new role as assistant director of the department, building on her experience as a traffic engineer and assistant city engineer since joining the city in 2006.

A Seamless Transition

Sayers and Parmenter's promotions represent a seamless transition, given their longstanding contributions and deep-rooted familiarity with the city's Public Works Department. Their promotions are a testament to their dedication, expertise, and the high regard in which they are held within the department and the wider city administration.

A Dynamic Duo

Mayor Joe Schember has expressed high hopes for this new leadership duo. Praising Sayers and Parmenter for their sterling work in the Bureau of Engineering, he anticipates a fruitful collaboration in their new capacities. Their shared history and synergy, backed by their individual competencies, hold promise for a dynamic and productive tenure.

Recognizing Past Contributions

As the city embraces change, it has not forgotten to pay tribute to the past. Outgoing director Charles Zysk's leadership, work ethic, and commitment to quality were highly commended by Mayor Schember. Particularly noteworthy were Zysk's successful pursuits of grants that had a significant impact on the department and the city at large.

As Sayers and Parmenter step into their new roles, they carry forward the legacy of their predecessors while paving the way for continued progress in the city's Public Works Department. Their leadership will undoubtedly shape the cityscape of Erie, impacting the lives of its residents in meaningful ways.