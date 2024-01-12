Leadership Transition at Naval Support Activity Monterey: Capt. Robert Smith Assumes Command

Naval Support Activity Monterey (NSAM), a vital entity within the U.S. Navy’s infrastructure, has witnessed a significant change in its leadership. Capt. Robert Smith, a seasoned naval officer with a robust service record, has taken command from Capt. Paul Dale. This transition marks a new chapter for NSAM, a base that has been pivotal in supporting various Navy commands on the California Central Coast since its establishment in 2010.

A Stalwart Command

NSAM, stretching over 625 acres and encompassing more than 160 buildings, is a vital cornerstone of the Navy’s operations. It houses over 15 tenant commands, including some of the military’s most prestigious institutions such as the Naval Postgraduate School. The transition of command comes at a crucial time for NSAM, as it continues to evolve in fulfilling the Navy’s strategic needs.

Capt. Robert Smith: A Journey of Service

Assuming the helm is Capt. Robert Smith, a Virginia native who first enlisted in the Navy in 1987. His journey from enlistment to his newly assumed command is marked by dedication and strategic roles. Smith’s career milestones include being commissioned in 1999 after graduating from Old Dominion University and serving aboard the USS Wasp and USS Mahan. His leadership roles have been diverse, including a stint as division director at Navy Personnel Command in Tennessee. As he assumes command, Smith expresses his honor and readiness to lead NSAM’s team.

A Salute to Capt. Paul Dale

Exiting the helm is Capt. Paul Dale, whose service has been recognized with the Legion of Merit, awarded for his exceptional conduct. Dale’s 30-year Navy career is adorned with command roles and operational duties aboard multiple aircraft carriers and ships. His tenure, characterized by significant challenges and achievements, is a testament to his commitment. As he hands over command to Capt. Smith, Dale reflects on his journey and expresses confidence in Smith’s capability to lead NSAM into a brighter future.