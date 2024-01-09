en English
Business

Leadership Transition at Dollar General: Steve Deckard to Take Over Store Operations

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
In an announcement that signals a significant shift in the upper echelons of one of America’s leading retailers, Dollar General, it has been revealed that Steve Sunderland, the current Executive Vice President of Store Operations, is set to leave the company on January 19, 2024. His departure paves the way for Steve Deckard, the existing Executive Vice President for Growth and Emerging Markets, to assume an expanded role and take over the reins of store operations.

A Transition of Power

Deckard’s journey with Dollar General began in 2006, and over the years he has held numerous roles of increasing responsibility in areas such as store operations, strategy, financial planning, and even international expansion into Mexico. His new role will see him overseeing not only the store operations for Dollar General’s retail locations across the U.S., but also branches of Mi Súper Dollar General in Mexico, pOpshelf stores, and the corporate store operations teams. This is a testament to the faith the company has in his ability to lead and manage diverse sectors within the organization.

Deckard’s Continuing Responsibilities

Despite his expanded role, Deckard will continue to manage real estate, asset protection, and the wellbeing strategies for the company, a testament to his multitasking abilities and strategic acumen.

A Legacy of Growth

Steve Sunderland’s tenure at Dollar General will be remembered for his significant contributions to the company’s growth. Under his leadership, the company expanded from over 11,000 stores in 2014 to nearly 20,000 locations today. Todd Vasos, the CEO of Dollar General, has expressed his gratitude to Sunderland and commended Deckard for his proven leadership skills and deep understanding of the company’s operations. Vasos’ confidence in Deckard’s ability to drive the stores’ success into the future is a strong endorsement and sets high expectations for the next chapter in Dollar General’s history.

Business United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

