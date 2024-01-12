en English
Local News

Leadership Shake-Up in Washington County Board, Isaiah 117 House Honored

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:31 pm EST
Leadership Shake-Up in Washington County Board, Isaiah 117 House Honored

Saul Hernandez, the erstwhile chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, has relinquished his role, marking the end of a two-year tenure. Hernandez’s departure from the chairmanship is in line with the board’s bylaws that prohibit more than two consecutive years in the top position. However, Hernandez will maintain his membership on the board, transitioning into a supervisory role.

Mike Rush Ascends to Chairmanship

In the same meeting where Hernandez stepped down, the board unanimously elected Mike Rush as the new chairman. Rush, who previously served as the vice chairman under Hernandez’s leadership, will now preside over the board’s functions. Alongside this significant appointment, Randy Pennington was named the new vice chairman, bolstering the board’s leadership structure.

Honoring Community Efforts

Amid these leadership shifts, the board remained committed to its community-centric agenda. Recognizing the critical work of the Isaiah 117 House—an agency supporting children awaiting foster care placement—the board designated January 17 as ‘Isaiah 117 House Day’. This resolution, initiated by Supervisor Dwayne Ball, aims to shine a spotlight on the essential services provided by the organization.

Collaboration for a Noble Cause

Furthering their support for the Isaiah 117 House, the board has embarked on a collaborative project with the agency. A new house, set to provide additional support for children in transition, will be constructed on land donated by the board. Construction is slated to commence in March, indicating the board’s continued dedication to improving the lives of the county’s most vulnerable residents.

Local News Social Issues United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

