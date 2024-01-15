Leadership Expert Susan Salter to Host Free Workshop on Self-Confidence

The Dulye Leadership Experience (DLE) is gearing up to host a complimentary one-hour virtual workshop, spotlighting leadership virtuoso, Susan Salter. As the CEO and founder of Life, Styled by Susan, Salter is renowned for her transformative teachings and coaching abilities. The workshop, entitled ‘How to Turn Confidence into Currency,’ will unfurl on Friday, Jan. 26 at noon, aiming to mentor attendees on harnessing self-confidence to conquer seemingly unreachable goals.

Expert Insights from Susan Salter

Salter is no stranger to the world of leadership and personal development, boasting over 20 years of experience in the field. Her illustrious career spans tenure at corporate giants such as Merrill Lynch, PayPal, and Bank of America, where she left indelible marks of success. Recognized for her change-making abilities, she has guided hundreds of individuals in adopting habits that propel high performance. On the upcoming DLE workshop, Salter will engage attendees in a lively discourse on mapping clear pathways to achieving goals that seem elusive.

The Dulye Leadership Experience: Nurturing Professionals

Since its inception in 2008, the Dulye Leadership Experience has been a beacon of inspiration, offering innovative programs and resources to professionals in the Berkshires and beyond. Through these offerings, DLE has been instrumental in advancing careers, improving connections, and enhancing critical skills of countless professionals. All these resources are made accessible free of charge, thanks to the generous sponsorship of Dulye & Co., a consultancy firm based in the Berkshires.

Registration for the Workshop

Those interested in gaining invaluable insight from Susan Salter’s expertise and wish to attend the ‘How to Turn Confidence into Currency’ workshop are required to register. The workshop promises an enlightening experience, opening avenues for professionals to leverage their self-confidence in achieving their ambitions.