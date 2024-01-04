Leadership Change at Nevada Day, Inc.: Bobby Bean Retires, Jennell Peck Steps In

In a significant shift, Nevada Day, Inc., the organization that helms the annual Nevada Day celebration, has announced a change in its top brass. Bobby Bean, the long-standing President of the Board of Directors, has stepped down from his role, making way for a new leadership team to take the reins.

Bobby Bean’s Astute Leadership

Bobby Bean, a dedicated member of the Board of Directors for 18 years, and the President since 2018, has decided to retire. Known for his diligent supervision of the Nevada Day parade, Bean’s leadership was instrumental in ensuring the safety of participants and spectators along the parade route. His commitment has seen the Nevada Day parade grow into a cherished tradition for many in the state over the years.

Jennell Peck Takes the Helm

Following Bean’s departure, the Board has appointed Jennell Peck as the new President. Peck, a licensed mortgage broker and Originating Branch Manager at Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc., has been an active member of the board since 2021. She brings a fresh perspective and energy to the role, backed by her previous experience as Vice President and Parade Director.

New Corporate Officers Announced

Alongside Peck, the organization has named Elizabeth Sevier as Vice President, Debi Durand as Treasurer, and Krissy Vollersen as Secretary. These appointments come as Nevada Day, Inc. continues to foster a spirit of community celebration and statewide pride.

The recent leadership change also serves as a call to action for volunteers and participants for the next Nevada Day parade. Interested individuals are encouraged to reach out to Nevada Day, Inc. to contribute to the success of this annual event that celebrates Nevada’s rich history and vibrant culture.