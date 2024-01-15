Leadership Change at Bryan College of Health Sciences: Rich Lloyd to Step Down, Kelsi Anderson to Take Over

Rich Lloyd, the incumbent president of Bryan College of Health Sciences, will be relinquishing his position on June 30, 2024, as announced by Bryan Health on Monday. The baton of leadership will be passed on to Kelsi Anderson, the present provost of the institution, who will assume the presidential role starting July 1, 2024.

A Change in Leadership

Anderson has been the provost of Bryan College of Health Sciences since 2018, demonstrating her commitment and prowess in the field of health education. A native of Lincoln, Anderson pursued her graduate studies at the renowned University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, further solidifying her academic foundation and professional credibility.

Lloyd's Legacy

Rich Lloyd embarked on his presidential journey at Bryan College in 2016. His tenure witnessed significant milestones and challenges, including guiding the institution through the tumultuous period of a global pandemic. Lloyd's leadership also oversaw the construction of a state-of-the-art simulation education center, a testament to the college's commitment to cutting-edge health education. In collaboration with Lincoln Public Schools, Lloyd initiated a medical sciences focus program, broadening the college's academic offerings.

Continued Association with Bryan Health

Despite stepping down as president, Lloyd's association with Bryan Health will remain intact. His focus will shift towards partnerships and initiatives aimed at boosting healthcare workforce development in central Nebraska. Concurrently, Lloyd will maintain his presidency at Hastings College, furthering his contribution to the realm of higher education.