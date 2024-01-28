Le Moyne Triumphs Over LIU in Competitive Basketball Match

In a fierce basketball battle, Le Moyne College emerged victorious over Long Island University (LIU), scoring a decisive 87 to 74. The match, brimming with offensive prowess, saw both teams compete neck to neck, with Le Moyne edging out due to superior field goal accuracy, netting .508 against LIU's .509.

Exceptional Free Throw and Three-Point Performance

Le Moyne's triumph was significantly bolstered by their extraordinary free throw and three-point performance. While they shot a remarkable .778 in free throws against LIU's .714, their three-point percentage stood at .367 against LIU's .533. This outstanding accuracy from the penalty line and beyond the arc played a key role in their triumph.

Cleary's Match-Winning Performance

Le Moyne's victory was significantly driven by a stellar performance from Cleary, who scored an impressive 43 points, becoming the match's top scorer. His performance not only significantly contributed to the team's success but also broke the program record set in 1954-55.

Team Effort Triumphs

Beyond Cleary's spectacular individual performance, Le Moyne's victory was a testament to their balanced team effort. The team saw significant contributions from multiple players, including Sutherland, Jones, and Salter, who added points, rebounds, and assists. In contrast, LIU's top performers, Strickland and Kopa, were effective from the three-point line.

The match, characterized by disciplined play and few turnovers, attracted an audience of 943 out of a possible 1,000, indicating robust fan support. In conclusion, the game highlighted the talents of both teams, but it was Le Moyne's efficient scoring and teamwork that led to their victory.