Layton Construction's CEO David S. Layton Named 2024 Entrepreneur of the Year

David S. Layton, the esteemed president and CEO of Layton Construction, has been accorded the prestigious title of 2024 Entrepreneur of the Year by the MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN). This recognition is not merely a token of his exceptional leadership that propelled a family-owned construction business to become a national leader, but also a testament to his philanthropic endeavors.

From a Local Business to a National Leader

Founded 70 years ago, Layton Construction has morphed into a nationally acknowledged force under the helm of David S. Layton. Boasting an impressive annual revenue exceeding $3.5 billion, the company has a presence in 42 states, with over 1,300 employees operating from 12 offices across the United States. One cannot ignore the company’s impact on Utah's landscape, with high-profile builds such as the Rice-Eccles Stadium and the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Surpassing Expectations: A Ten-Fold Revenue Increase

Since Layton took over the reins in 2004, the company has seen a ten-fold revenue increase. The diversification into various sectors of commercial construction has been a significant factor in this surge. It is no wonder that Layton Construction consistently ranks among the top five healthcare providers in the country.

Philanthropy: A Commitment Beyond Business Growth

However, Layton's commitment stretches beyond business expansion. His philanthropic pursuits are equally noteworthy, with significant contributions towards cancer research, promotion of higher education, and local athletic programs. His contributions have positively impacted several communities, reinforcing the idea that true entrepreneurship extends beyond fiscal growth.

As an organization dedicated to fostering business relationships and recognizing Utah's business leaders, MWCN will honor Layton's remarkable achievements at an event scheduled for January 31, 2024. Utah Governor Spencer Cox, among other dignitaries, is expected to speak at this event.

Layton's recognition aligns him with a league of influential entrepreneurs who have significantly contributed to Utah's business landscape and beyond. His story is not only inspiring but also a reminder of the power of visionary leadership and social commitment in shaping successful entrepreneurial journeys.