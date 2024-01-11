Lawsuit Filed Against REBNY and Major Brokerage Firms Over Inflated Commissions

A Brooklyn resident, Robert Friedman, has initiated a lawsuit against the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) and several leading real estate brokerage firms including Douglas Elliman, Christie’s International Real Estate, Brown Harris Stevens, SERHANT., Compass, The Agency, Elegran, Engel & Völkers, R New York, Terra Holdings, Leslie J. Garfield & Co., and Anywhere. Friedman, who had sold a property in Park Slope through a Douglas Elliman agent, alleges in his complaint that these firms in collusion with REBNY have artificially inflated real estate agent commissions.

Accusations and Implications

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in New York, accuses REBNY and the associated firms of enforcing a rule similar to the National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) Participation Rule. This rule, the suit contends, has led to inflated commissions of 5-6%, with half automatically directed to the buyer’s broker. The plaintiff argues that this rule distorts the competitive market by inhibiting brokers from competing on price, thereby escalating costs for home sellers.

Change in Rules and Demand for Redressal

Since the sale of Friedman’s property in May 2021, REBNY has altered its rules to prohibit the listing agent from compensating the buyer’s agent. This change came into effect at the start of this year. In his suit, Friedman demands a jury trial, damages, a permanent injunction against similar practices, and class action status. The latter would open the suit to include all individuals who sold residential real estate in REBNY Brooklyn and paid a buyer broker commission from December 29, 2019, till date. REBNY is currently reviewing the complaint.

Parallel Lawsuits in New York and Arizona

In a similar vein, other lawsuits have been filed in New York and Arizona, accusing real estate companies and trade groups of violating antitrust laws by colluding to inflate broker commissions. The New York suit targets REBNY and numerous major brokerage firms for mandating sellers to offer compensation to buyer brokers. The Arizona suit also seeks class action status and names the Arizona Association of Realtors and various local Realtor associations as defendants. Both suits allege violations of the federal Sherman Antitrust Act and state antitrust laws, challenging trade group rules that mandate listing brokers to offer compensation to buyer brokers.