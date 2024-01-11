en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Lawsuit Filed Against REBNY and Major Brokerage Firms Over Inflated Commissions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:51 pm EST
Lawsuit Filed Against REBNY and Major Brokerage Firms Over Inflated Commissions

A Brooklyn resident, Robert Friedman, has initiated a lawsuit against the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) and several leading real estate brokerage firms including Douglas Elliman, Christie’s International Real Estate, Brown Harris Stevens, SERHANT., Compass, The Agency, Elegran, Engel & Völkers, R New York, Terra Holdings, Leslie J. Garfield & Co., and Anywhere. Friedman, who had sold a property in Park Slope through a Douglas Elliman agent, alleges in his complaint that these firms in collusion with REBNY have artificially inflated real estate agent commissions.

Accusations and Implications

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in New York, accuses REBNY and the associated firms of enforcing a rule similar to the National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) Participation Rule. This rule, the suit contends, has led to inflated commissions of 5-6%, with half automatically directed to the buyer’s broker. The plaintiff argues that this rule distorts the competitive market by inhibiting brokers from competing on price, thereby escalating costs for home sellers.

Change in Rules and Demand for Redressal

Since the sale of Friedman’s property in May 2021, REBNY has altered its rules to prohibit the listing agent from compensating the buyer’s agent. This change came into effect at the start of this year. In his suit, Friedman demands a jury trial, damages, a permanent injunction against similar practices, and class action status. The latter would open the suit to include all individuals who sold residential real estate in REBNY Brooklyn and paid a buyer broker commission from December 29, 2019, till date. REBNY is currently reviewing the complaint.

Parallel Lawsuits in New York and Arizona

In a similar vein, other lawsuits have been filed in New York and Arizona, accusing real estate companies and trade groups of violating antitrust laws by colluding to inflate broker commissions. The New York suit targets REBNY and numerous major brokerage firms for mandating sellers to offer compensation to buyer brokers. The Arizona suit also seeks class action status and names the Arizona Association of Realtors and various local Realtor associations as defendants. Both suits allege violations of the federal Sherman Antitrust Act and state antitrust laws, challenging trade group rules that mandate listing brokers to offer compensation to buyer brokers.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
6 seconds ago
Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Rosedale under Investigation by Baltimore County Police
In the quiet hours just before midnight on Saturday, a life was abruptly ended at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Chesaco Avenue in the Rosedale area. A fatal pedestrian crash, now under the meticulous scrutiny of the Baltimore County Police Crash Team, has brought a grim start to the week. As of this moment,
Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Rosedale under Investigation by Baltimore County Police
96th Academy Awards: Philadelphia Gears Up for a Star-Studded Oscars Night
2 mins ago
96th Academy Awards: Philadelphia Gears Up for a Star-Studded Oscars Night
'Vessel' Art Exhibition and Coffeehouse Reception Lights Up Jewish Cultural Center
2 mins ago
'Vessel' Art Exhibition and Coffeehouse Reception Lights Up Jewish Cultural Center
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Announces New Leadership
8 seconds ago
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Announces New Leadership
William Last KRM Celebrates TikTok Triumph and Award Recognition
41 seconds ago
William Last KRM Celebrates TikTok Triumph and Award Recognition
Judge Denies Trump's Request for Trial Delay amid Melania's Mother's Demise
58 seconds ago
Judge Denies Trump's Request for Trial Delay amid Melania's Mother's Demise
Latest Headlines
World News
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Announces New Leadership
8 seconds
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Announces New Leadership
Kampala's Transformation: KCCA's Sweeping Development Initiatives
33 seconds
Kampala's Transformation: KCCA's Sweeping Development Initiatives
Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Ram Temple Inauguration Invite, Stirring Political Controversy
33 seconds
Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Ram Temple Inauguration Invite, Stirring Political Controversy
Revitalization of 'Cecilia Pimentel' Court: A Triumph for Community Sports
39 seconds
Revitalization of 'Cecilia Pimentel' Court: A Triumph for Community Sports
Judge Denies Trump's Request for Trial Delay amid Melania's Mother's Demise
58 seconds
Judge Denies Trump's Request for Trial Delay amid Melania's Mother's Demise
Effective Temperature Regulation: Key to Preventing Mould Growth
1 min
Effective Temperature Regulation: Key to Preventing Mould Growth
World Number One Axelsen Upset by China's Shi Yuqi in Malaysia Open Semi-finals
2 mins
World Number One Axelsen Upset by China's Shi Yuqi in Malaysia Open Semi-finals
Study Explores Impact of Health Involvement on Patient Preferences on Online Health Platforms
2 mins
Study Explores Impact of Health Involvement on Patient Preferences on Online Health Platforms
Southern Miss Basketball: Injuries and Implications
2 mins
Southern Miss Basketball: Injuries and Implications
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app